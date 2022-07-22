Skip to main content

Rival Watch: Liverpool's New Striker Darwin Nunez Scores Four Against RB Leipzig

Manchester City went all out to bring a natural number 9 to the club this summer by signing Erling Haaland but title rivals went stride for stride with them in the transfer window by doing the same thing acquiring Darwin Nunez who has got off the mark for the club against RB Leipzig in pre-season.

Nunez got a lot of stick for his first two substitute appearances for Liverpool against Manchester United and Crystal Palace but he has shushed those critics already.

Darwin Nunez

Nunez taking the penalty 

Liverpool had taken the lead against the German side through Mohamed Salah in the first half with Nunez starting on the bench just like Erling Haaland did for City against Club America.

However the Uruguayan came on at half-time unlike Haaland who did not feature which may have concerned some fans but the Norwegian tweeted that his debut will be against Bayern Munich.

It took Haaland's potential rival for the golden boot no time at all to get into Leipzig though as he scored a hat-trick in just over 20 minutes.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

A penalty, a clinical strike and a poachers finish got him his three goals but he wasn't done there as he scored a fourth with under ten minutes to go.

Nunez will have to be pivotal for Liverpool if they want to snatch the title off Manchester City who also need to see how Haaland will fit into an attack which has lost Gabriel Jesus and Raheem Sterling.

With Spurs, Chelsea and Arsenal splashing the cash it is set to be an interesting battle at the top of the table but the assumption is that it will be City and Liverpool at the top with Nunez and Haaland spearheading the attacks of their respective sides.

Who will score the most?

 Read More Manchester City Coverage

Liverpool

Pau Torres
Transfer Rumours

Report: Manchester City Favourites To Sign Villarreal Defender Pau Torres

By Dylan Mcbennett6 hours ago
imago1012396527h (1)
Match Coverage

Opinion: Manchester City's Lack Of Pre-Season Could Cost Them In Community Shield

By Dylan Mcbennett6 hours ago
imago1012045489h
Transfer Rumours

Report: Manchester City Target Marc Cucurella 'Disappointed' With Brighton's High Price Tag

By Jake Mahon7 hours ago
David Raum
Transfer Rumours

Report: RB Leipzig Close To Signing Manchester City Target David Raum

By Dylan Mcbennett7 hours ago
Bernardo Silva Frenkie De Jong
Transfer Rumours

Report: Barcelona Prioritize Sale Of Frenkie De Jong Amid Bernardo Silva Interest

By Dylan Mcbennett8 hours ago
imago0049267348h
Transfer Rumours

Report: Manchester City's Yan Couto Very Close To Joining Girona On Loan

By Dylan Mcbennett9 hours ago
Grimaldo_2
Transfer Rumours

Report: Manchester City 'Offered' The Chance To Sign Benfica's Alejandro Grimaldo

By Jake Mahon10 hours ago
Cancelo Cover
News

Manchester City Defender Joao Cancelo Shares Ambitions For Next Season

By Jake Mahon11 hours ago