Club Official Explains Why New Manchester City Signing Would Be Better Off Remaining in Home Country

River Plate's Technical Secretary has discussed why it was vital for Julian Alvarez to stay on-loan at the Argentine club, ahead of the planned completion of his move to Manchester City in the upcoming summer window.

Pep Guardiola had recently confirmed that Julian Alvarez would be joining the Manchester City first-team ahead of pre-season for the next campaign, seemingly squashing any possibility regarding the striker competing in the Copa Libertadores until the summer.

This aligns with the Catalan boss’ assessment before his side’s 4-1 win against Fulham in the FA Cup, in which he stated that the signing of the Argentine international was one that benefits Manchester City in both the present and the future.

With all the signs pointing towards the fact that Manchester City deem Julian Alvarez to be ready to play at the highest level, River Plate’s Technical Secretary Enzo Francescoli has recently explained why it was key for the youngster to stay on loan in Argentina, ahead of his monumental switch in the coming summer.

IMAGO / ZUMA Wire "For us, it’s better for the player (Julian Alvarez) to stay here (River Plate)," he opened, as quoted by La Pagina Millionaria and translated by Sport Witness. IMAGO / ZUMA Wire Francescoli continued, “We try to look after the player and he knows that. There is an age issue. Sometimes, guys leave very young and it’s hard for them. It depends on the league they go to as well." IMAGO / ZUMA Wire

"It’s very difficult to make the leap to Europe and for everything to work out. I think the big teams in Europe know that process and try to find security, that they try to find with an intermediate step by another European club or that they arrive already made, as it happens today with Julian.”

While concerns around the 22-year old’s adaptation to arguably the toughest and most watched league in the world are understandable, it is key to note that Pep Guardiola is especially careful when it comes to integrating young players into his side.

As witnessed during Phil Foden’s gradual bedding in to Manchester City's first-team along with Gabriel Jesus' addition to the side, the Catalan boss’ rich experience of working alongside young players is set to be a huge benefit to Julian Alvarez.

