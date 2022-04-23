Skip to main content

Club President Confirms Striker to Move to Manchester City in June

Amid Manchester City's ongoing pursuit for a long-term Sergio Aguero replacement, River Plate club president Jorge Brito has seemingly confirmed Julian Alvarez's early arrival at Manchester City in the coming months.

With the increasing speculation pointing towards Erling Haaland picking the Etihad Stadium as his next destination, noise around Julian Alvarez has died down lately amongst Manchester City fans.

However, it cannot be forgotten just how elated a majority of the club’s fanbase was about signing the Argentine international from River Plate, considering he was one of the most sought-after youngsters in world football.

With the prodigious goalscorer profiling similarly to legendary striker Sergio Aguero, supporters were rubbing their hands at the prospect of witnessing his bags of talent at the Etihad Stadium.

A fresh update from Argentina has revealed that the fans’ prayers will be answered, as the 22-year looks set to don sky blue sooner than many initially anticipated.

As per quotes translated and relayed by All About Argentina, River Plate president Jorge Brito has all-but confirmed on Radio 10 that Julian Alvarez will join the Premier League champions from June.

Pep Guardiola recently stated in an interview that the Argentine striker has the ‘potential to play’ at Manchester City, which is high praise for such a young player to be at level of being a part of one of, if not the best squad in world football.

In addition, another Blues legend in Sergio Aguero, who was inducted into the Premier League Hall of Fame on Thursday, went on to describe his fellow countryman as a ‘phenomenon’.

Another icon of the club in Pablo Zabaleta also implied that the starlet has everything in his game to thrive under the Spanish boss as a number nine.

Considering how highly-rated he is amongst some of Manchester City’s most respected ever figures as well as in the world, Julian Alvarez would be a welcome addition to the side in the summer.

