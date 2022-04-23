Club President Confirms Striker to Move to Manchester City in June

With the increasing speculation pointing towards Erling Haaland picking the Etihad Stadium as his next destination, noise around Julian Alvarez has died down lately amongst Manchester City fans.

However, it cannot be forgotten just how elated a majority of the club’s fanbase was about signing the Argentine international from River Plate, considering he was one of the most sought-after youngsters in world football.

With the prodigious goalscorer profiling similarly to legendary striker Sergio Aguero, supporters were rubbing their hands at the prospect of witnessing his bags of talent at the Etihad Stadium.

A fresh update from Argentina has revealed that the fans’ prayers will be answered, as the 22-year looks set to don sky blue sooner than many initially anticipated.

In addition, another Blues legend in Sergio Aguero, who was inducted into the Premier League Hall of Fame on Thursday, went on to describe his fellow countryman as a ‘phenomenon’.

Another icon of the club in Pablo Zabaleta also implied that the starlet has everything in his game to thrive under the Spanish boss as a number nine.

Considering how highly-rated he is amongst some of Manchester City’s most respected ever figures as well as in the world, Julian Alvarez would be a welcome addition to the side in the summer.

