Skip to main content

River Plate President Hints at ‘Beginning of a Link’ With Manchester City Upon Announcement of Julian Alvarez’s Transfer

River Plate president, Jorge Brito has hinted at the 'beginning of a link' between themselves and Manchester City upon the announcement of Julian Alvarez's transfer to the Etihad Stadium.

Earlier this afternoon, Manchester City finally confirmed the capture of Julian Alvarez from River Plate on a five-and-a-half-year deal, with the transfer fee nearing £14 million. 

Despite interest from around Europe for Alvarez - including local rivals Manchester United, and super clubs such as Real Madrid and Barcelona - it is the Blues who confirmed the signing. 

Breaking through the ranks at River, the 22-year-old went on to score 36 goals and provide 25 assists in 96 appearances in the Argentinian Primera División. 

He will remain on loan at River until at least July 2022, the club has confirmed.

Read More

Speaking to their official club website, River Plate President Jorge Brito has given his reaction to the move, with one interesting point raised about a potential transfer link between the two sides.

"For us, it is a pride that one of the most important clubs in the world [Manchester City] has been interested in a player like Julián Álvarez, trained at the Club since 2015, who represents the way of playing and coming out of our Lower Divisions," Brito began.

"It is a milestone that marks the beginning of the link between River Plate and Manchester City, which we hope will bear much fruit for both clubs.”

What that 'link' entails is unknown. However, it is not beyond the realms of possibility that River is used to connect the City Football Group - made up of numerous club's around the world - to a flourishing Argentine market.

You can follow us for live updates here: @City_Xtra

imago1008252552h
News

River Plate President Hints at ‘Beginning of a Link’ With Manchester City Upon Announcement of Julian Alvarez’s Transfer

1 minute ago
Alvarez 1
News

Man City Director of Football Txiki Begiristain Discusses Julian Alvarez Coup Following Official Confirmation of Transfer

19 minutes ago
imago1008253037h
News

"Joining the Best Team in Manchester", "An Absolute Steal!" - Plenty of Man City Fans React to the Signing of Julian Alvarez

25 minutes ago
Alvarez 1
News

Official: Manchester City Confirm the Signing of Julian Alvarez From River Plate

50 minutes ago
Haaland 2
Transfer Rumours

Real Madrid Receive Major Blow in Erling Haaland Pursuit Amid Manchester City Interest - Ligue 1 Star Deemed Crucial Factor

1 hour ago
DD
Transfer Rumours

Deadline Day Live - Manchester City Transfer News and Updates

1 hour ago
imago1004473153h
Transfer Rumours

Manchester City Could Receive Up to Six-Figure Sum via Sale of Midfielder to Championship Club

3 hours ago
imago1008924908h
News

Manchester City 'Tracked' Everton Full-Back for a 'While' Prior to Premier League Transfer

3 hours ago