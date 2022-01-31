River Plate President Hints at ‘Beginning of a Link’ With Manchester City Upon Announcement of Julian Alvarez’s Transfer

River Plate president, Jorge Brito has hinted at the 'beginning of a link' between themselves and Manchester City upon the announcement of Julian Alvarez's transfer to the Etihad Stadium.

Earlier this afternoon, Manchester City finally confirmed the capture of Julian Alvarez from River Plate on a five-and-a-half-year deal, with the transfer fee nearing £14 million.

Despite interest from around Europe for Alvarez - including local rivals Manchester United, and super clubs such as Real Madrid and Barcelona - it is the Blues who confirmed the signing.

Breaking through the ranks at River, the 22-year-old went on to score 36 goals and provide 25 assists in 96 appearances in the Argentinian Primera División.

He will remain on loan at River until at least July 2022, the club has confirmed.

Speaking to their official club website, River Plate President Jorge Brito has given his reaction to the move, with one interesting point raised about a potential transfer link between the two sides.

"For us, it is a pride that one of the most important clubs in the world [Manchester City] has been interested in a player like Julián Álvarez, trained at the Club since 2015, who represents the way of playing and coming out of our Lower Divisions," Brito began.

"It is a milestone that marks the beginning of the link between River Plate and Manchester City, which we hope will bear much fruit for both clubs.”

What that 'link' entails is unknown. However, it is not beyond the realms of possibility that River is used to connect the City Football Group - made up of numerous club's around the world - to a flourishing Argentine market.

