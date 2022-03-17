Skip to main content

Riyad Mahrez Admits What is More Important Than '30 Goals or 30 Assists' in a Single Season

Manchester City winger Riyad Mahrez has stated a desire in winning silverware, rather than chasing individual records and stats in a recent interview with the club’s official website.

There are few Premier League players, let alone those from Manchester City, who are having as great a season as Riyad Mahrez is enjoying.

The Algerian international has already scored 21 goals so far this campaign across all competitions - a total which beats his own personal best goals per season tally, topping the 18 goals he scored in the 2015/16 campaign for Leicester City

That season was when Riyad Mahrez famously helped the Foxes to an unprecedented first Premier League title - a trophy which the winger won two more of during his time in Manchester.

It appears that the player currently has his eyes on retaining that trophy and even more during the remaining months of the ongoing season after his comments in a recent interview.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Mahrez UCL Cover

In my head, I always try to get close to 20 goals, so I am one up (on that so far)! The most important thing for me is if the team wins and the team plays good,” said Riyad Mahrez.

Mahrez vs palace Away

Even if we win everything at the end of the season and I stay on 21 goals, I would be happy. Above everything, I just want to win and want to achieve things with the team,” he added

Mahrez x Rodri x JG vs United Away

This emphasis on team priorities over individual statistics echoes what Riyad Mahrez’s Manchester City teammate Bernardo Silva told The Times recently.

You should look at what’s best for your team, and not what’s best for you. That’s much more important than finishing the season with 30 goals or 30 assists,” said Bernardo Silva ahead of the Manchester derby, which City came out 4-1 winners.

It appears to be a mentality that is drilled into the squad by manager Pep Guardiola, and it evidently seems to be working given Manchester City’s position at the top of the Premier League table at present.

Riyad Mahrez played the full 90 minutes against Crystal Palace in the Premier League on Monday night, but was unable to add to his tally, despite several efforts on goal in a disappointing 0-0 draw.

Follow City Xtra on social media: Twitter | Instagram | Facebook | YouTube

imago1010453939h
News

PSG Have Two Pep Guardiola Successor Candidates on Their List to Replace Mauricio Pochettino

By Srinivas Sadhanand52 minutes ago
imago1005957806h
Transfer Rumours

Manchester City Holding Interest in AS Monaco Midfielder - Tottenham and AC Milan Also Keen

By Srinivas Sadhanand1 hour ago
imago1010643482h
Transfer Rumours

From Germany: Manchester City 'More Interested' in Premier League Star Over Erling Haaland

By Harry Siddall1 hour ago
imago1010641085h
News

Advisor to Borussia Dortmund Admits to Fainting After Hearing of Manchester City's Erling Haaland Offer

By Edward Burnett2 hours ago
Dias vs Arsenal Away
News

Ruben Dias Returns to Manchester City Training Just TWO WEEKS After Injury Blow and Concerning Timeframe

By Freddie Pye3 hours ago
Haaland thinking
Transfer Rumours

Live Transfer News: Borussia Dortmund Believe Erling Haaland Has Agreed Manchester City Deal, Harry Kane Latest

By Vayam Lahoti3 hours ago
imago1010654022h
Transfer Rumours

Erling Haaland Expected to Join Manchester City and Become Highest-Paid Premier League Player, Say Borussia Dortmund

By Freddie Pye3 hours ago
imago1010081447h
Match Coverage

When is the Champions League Quarter-Final and Semi-Final Draw?

By Freddie Pye15 hours ago