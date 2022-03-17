Riyad Mahrez Admits What is More Important Than '30 Goals or 30 Assists' in a Single Season

Manchester City winger Riyad Mahrez has stated a desire in winning silverware, rather than chasing individual records and stats in a recent interview with the club’s official website.

There are few Premier League players, let alone those from Manchester City, who are having as great a season as Riyad Mahrez is enjoying.

The Algerian international has already scored 21 goals so far this campaign across all competitions - a total which beats his own personal best goals per season tally, topping the 18 goals he scored in the 2015/16 campaign for Leicester City

That season was when Riyad Mahrez famously helped the Foxes to an unprecedented first Premier League title - a trophy which the winger won two more of during his time in Manchester.

It appears that the player currently has his eyes on retaining that trophy and even more during the remaining months of the ongoing season after his comments in a recent interview.

IMAGO / News Images “In my head, I always try to get close to 20 goals, so I am one up (on that so far)! The most important thing for me is if the team wins and the team plays good,” said Riyad Mahrez. IMAGO / PA Images “Even if we win everything at the end of the season and I stay on 21 goals, I would be happy. Above everything, I just want to win and want to achieve things with the team,” he added IMAGO / PA Images

This emphasis on team priorities over individual statistics echoes what Riyad Mahrez’s Manchester City teammate Bernardo Silva told The Times recently.

“You should look at what’s best for your team, and not what’s best for you. That’s much more important than finishing the season with 30 goals or 30 assists,” said Bernardo Silva ahead of the Manchester derby, which City came out 4-1 winners.

It appears to be a mentality that is drilled into the squad by manager Pep Guardiola, and it evidently seems to be working given Manchester City’s position at the top of the Premier League table at present.

Riyad Mahrez played the full 90 minutes against Crystal Palace in the Premier League on Monday night, but was unable to add to his tally, despite several efforts on goal in a disappointing 0-0 draw.

