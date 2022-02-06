Riyad Mahrez and Taylor Ward Announce New Child

Manchester City star Riyad Mahrez and his wife Taylor Ward have announced that they are to have a child together, in a new Instagram post on Sunday evening.

The news confirmed on social media on Sunday comes just 24 hours after the Algeria international marked his return to Manchester City action with a brace and an assist in a 4-1 rout over Championship side Fulham.

Manchester City will now face an away trip to Peterborough United in the fifth round of the FA Cup at London Road in the next three weeks, with Champions League and Premier League action coming inbetween.

However, while the excitement of Etihad action will almost certainly have left Riyad Mahrez proud on Saturday, yet more happiness has come about in his personal life as he announced he is to welcome a child with his wife Taylor Ward.

In a collaborative post shared on Instagram on Sunday night, Riyad Mahrez and Taylor Ward wrote, "Where life begins and love never ends."

The pair posed for the announcement photo at the luxury resort of 'One&Only Reethi Rah' in the Maldives, as Riyad Mahrez took advantage of his time away from competitive action in January.

Following an early exit from the Africa Cup of Nations with Algeria, Riyad Mahrez jetted off on a week-and-a-half break away in both the Maldives and in Dubai, before returning to Manchester early last week.

While there will be plenty of excitement in the personal lives of both Riyad Mahrez and Taylor Ward, Manchester City will be hoping that the club's forward star maintains his prolific record in front of goal into the business end of the season, after his 21 goal contributions thus far.

