Riyad Mahrez Claims He Wants To Retire At Manchester City

At 31 years of age, it would be fair to say that Riyad Mahrez is entering the twilight of his career.

The Algeria winger has undoubtedly been one of the best wingers to play in the Premier League over the past decade and has been a crucial part of multiple title-winning teams.

Mahrez had his first taste of success with former club Leicester City, who won the title in one of the greatest underdog stories of all time in 2016.

The winger was one of the Foxes' star players alongside Jamie Vardy and Ngolo Kante in the title-winning season and earned himself a move to Man City two years later, thanks to his impressive performances during his time in the East Midlands.

And since moving to the Sky Blues in 2018 the Algerian has been a massive success. Mahrez had a season of adaptation in his first year with the club but flourished in his second season for the club, registering 23 goal contributions in 33 Premier League games.

The two-time Algerian Player of the Year impressed once again last season, in which he provided 16 goal contributions in 28 league games as his side went on to secure yet another title.

Mahrez' time at the club has been the most successful period of his career by a long shot and the 31-year-old is keen to stay at the club for as long as he continues to play the game. “I definitely want to finish my career at City and play as long as I can," the winger told Mancity.com.

IMAGO / Sportimage

"I think I can still play for a long time. We’ll see what the future holds after football. I don’t know. I’m still thinking. I love football so it’ll be difficult to come out of it.”

It's clear that the former African Footballer of the Year remains in Pep Guardiola's plans- evidenced by the club handing the ex-Leicester man a new contract this summer, which will run till June 2025.

Considering that Mahrez will be 34 by the time his current contract expires it could be assumed that this will be when the Algeria international will decide to hang up his boots if he is sincere in his claim that he wishes to retire at the club.

