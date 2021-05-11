Riyad Mahrez Confronted By Man In London - Man City Star Ushered To Safety

Manchester City winger Riyad Mahrez had to be ushered to safety, after he and his girlfriend were approached by a man in London on Monday night, according to the latest reports.

The 30 year-old had been dining at popular Mayfair restaurant Novikov with his girlfriend Taylor Ward, as he and the rest of the Manchester City squad take a break from their hectic Premier League duties this week.

However, it appears as though it hasn't been all peace and quiet for the Algerian winger, as information from the Mail have brought to a light a scuffle that broke out in London which forced security to step in and usher Mahrez and Ward into a car.

According to the information of the Mail, Riyad Mahrez was ushered to safety after a scuffle broke out while he was leaving Novikov with his girlfriend Taylor Ward.

The former Leicester City star, who the Mail reiterate did not appear to be directly involved in the brawl, was seen being accosted by a man dressed in a black tracksuit as he left the restaurant.

This subsequently prompted a number of security guards and staff members to move in and usher Mahrez and Taylor Ward away while the fracas was diffused. The Mail are not aware of exactly how the confrontation was caused.

In accordance with current health and safety guidelines, Riyad Mahrez wore a protective face covering as the couple prepared for the journey back to their hotel.

Along with Riyad Mahrez, Bernardo Silva and his girlfriend are also in London for a short break this week, before the Manchester City squad will reconvene to begin preparations for their trip to Newcastle on Friday night.

Pep Guardiola's squad are just on win away from a third Premier League title in four seasons, although defeat for Manchester United against either Leicester or Liverpool before City play again would be enough to seal the crown.

