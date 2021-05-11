Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsMatch CoverageTransfer RumoursFeatures/OpinionsSI.com
Search

Riyad Mahrez Confronted By Man In London - Man City Star Ushered To Safety

Manchester City winger Riyad Mahrez had to be ushered to safety, after he and his girlfriend were approached by a man in London on Monday night, according to the latest reports.
Author:
Publish date:

Manchester City winger Riyad Mahrez had to be ushered to safety, after he and his girlfriend were approached by a man in London on Monday night, according to the latest reports.

The 30 year-old had been dining at popular Mayfair restaurant Novikov with his girlfriend Taylor Ward, as he and the rest of the Manchester City squad take a break from their hectic Premier League duties this week.

However, it appears as though it hasn't been all peace and quiet for the Algerian winger, as information from the Mail have brought to a light a scuffle that broke out in London which forced security to step in and usher Mahrez and Ward into a car. 

READ MORE: Gary Neville and Jamie Carragher name Man City stars for awards

READ MORE: Man City offering 'very strong interest' in Serie A star

According to the information of the Mail, Riyad Mahrez was ushered to safety after a scuffle broke out while he was leaving Novikov with his girlfriend Taylor Ward.

The former Leicester City star, who the Mail reiterate did not appear to be directly involved in the brawl, was seen being accosted by a man dressed in a black tracksuit as he left the restaurant.

This subsequently prompted a number of security guards and staff members to move in and usher Mahrez and Taylor Ward away while the fracas was diffused. The Mail are not aware of exactly how the confrontation was caused.

Screenshot 2021-05-11 at 10.02.18
Screenshot 2021-05-11 at 10.02.08
Screenshot 2021-05-11 at 10.01.51

READ MORE: Sergio Aguero prepared to take salary cut to secure move

READ MORE: Jose Mourinho tried to 'pull strings' to sign now Man City star

In accordance with current health and safety guidelines, Riyad Mahrez wore a protective face covering as the couple prepared for the journey back to their hotel.

Along with Riyad Mahrez, Bernardo Silva and his girlfriend are also in London for a short break this week, before the Manchester City squad will reconvene to begin preparations for their trip to Newcastle on Friday night.

Pep Guardiola's squad are just on win away from a third Premier League title in four seasons, although defeat for Manchester United against either Leicester or Liverpool before City play again would be enough to seal the crown.

You can follow us for live updates here: @City_Xtra

1001260825
News

Jack Grealish's Agent Provides Crucial Update on Future of Aston Villa Star Amid Interest From Man City and Man United

sipa_32200037
News

Man City Star 'On The Verge' of Transfer Last Summer - Plans Halted By Fellow Teammate

Screenshot 2021-05-11 at 10.01.51
News

Riyad Mahrez Confronted By Man In London - Man City Star Ushered To Safety

sipa_33158502
News

Gary Neville and Jamie Carragher Name Man City Representatives in Three End of Season Awards

sipa_33048968
News

Man City 'Hesitant' To Begin End-Of-Season Trophy Celebrations

sipa_33183235
News

Pep Guardiola States Man City "Need" Sustained Premier League Title Pressure Amid Chelsea Delay to Celebrations

1002569982
Transfer Rumours

Serie A Star Receiving 'Very Strong Interest' From Man City - Club's Economic Problems Could Decide Future

sipa_30580821
News

UEFA Talks With UK Government "Failed To Overcome Major Obstacles" - Champions League Final Turns To Alternative Venue