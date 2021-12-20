Riyad Mahrez Credits Newcastle for Approach During Man City Clash

Riyad Mahrez has reflected on Manchester City's latest Premier League win, following the 4-0 thrashing of relegation threatened Newcastle United at St James' Park on Sunday.

Goals from Ruben Dias, Joao Cancelo, Riyad Mahrez and Raheem Sterling helped Manchester City to a record-breaking 18th away win of the year - one of three new top-flight records set by the Blues on Sunday.

Ruben Dias was gifted Manchester City's opening goal after just five minutes, following Newcastle's defence failing to deal with Joao Cancelo's cross.

The Portuguese full-back would then go from creator to goalscorer, finishing brilliantly on his 100th appearance for the club since signing from Juventus in the summer of 2019.

Manchester City, who scored a staggering seven goals against Leeds last week, would go on to score a further two goals in the second-half through Riyad Mahrez and Raheem Sterling.

The Algerian forward was making just his sixth start in the Premier League this season, and his goal marked his 50th for the club since moving from Leicester City in 2018.

Despite the scoreline, Newcastle did threaten Manchester City's defence on several occasions, with Callum Wilson forcing Ederson into a fine save.

The victory, which was Manchester City's eighth consecutive win in the Premier League, also saw the Blues open up a six point gap between themselves and title chasing Chelsea.

Post-match, Mahrez reflected on Manchester City's latest victory, describing the game at St James' Park against The Magpies as a "tough battle."

The Algerian said, "Every game is a battle. It's always good to score early in the game and that's what we did. Overall it was a good game and we deserved to win."

"We had a very good second half. The first half wasn’t very good but we still scored two goals and stayed solid, but the second half we played so good and deserved to score even more goals to get the win."

"We never gave them an opportunity, but I think it was still a tough battle. They were very aggressive. It wasn’t an easy game, obviously when you score two quick goals you make it easy for yourself."

You can follow us for live updates here: @City_Xtra