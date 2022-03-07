Riyad Mahrez Delivers Humble Verdict on Goalscoring Exploits Following Manchester United Brace

Manchester City talisman Riyad Mahrez provided an honest verdict on his incredible goalscoring form this season after netting twice for his side in their 4-1 thumping of Manchester United at the Etihad Stadium on Sunday evening.

Riyad Mahrez maintained his fine spell of form in front of goal as the Algerian grabbed a brilliant brace in Manchester City's convincing beating of their local rivals to restore a six-point cushion at the top of the Premier League.

The 31-year-old, who has been directly involved in 28 goals for City since the start of the campaign, latched onto a well-constructed corner lofted in by Kevin De Bruyne in incredible fashion to make it three for the Sky Blues against Ralf Rangnick's side just past the hour-mark.

Having been the league leaders' most deadly weapon in front of goal this season, Mahrez - who had enjoyed a rather quiet game up until his first and City's third goal - put the icing on the cake for the hosts towards the end of normal time following a VAR check that had originally ruled the goal out as offside.

Speaking on BBC Radio 5 Live after the derby win, Mahrez reflected on his rich vein of form and revealed that his performances have improved due to the work that is being done on the training pitch.

"I don't know if I am a great goalscorer but I am trying to help the team as much as I can every game," the three-time Premier League winner said.

"This season I am more efficient but it is because of the work we are doing in training. I am trying to be more in the box and trying to be involved everywhere to try to score goals and help the team.

"That is the only thing I am trying to do. It was very good (against United), especially the second-half. We totally controlled the second-half. When we are like that, it is difficult to take us (on). That is our identity and we have to keep it.

"We are happy to win and we give a hug to each other and congratulate each other because it was a tough game and we did a good job."

