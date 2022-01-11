Riyad Mahrez Ends Bernardo Silva's Award-Winning Run With 80% Voting Success After Stellar December for Manchester City

Riyad Mahrez has ended Bernardo Silva's historic winning-run for the Manchester City Player of the Month award, after the Algerian produced a stellar streak of performances throughout December.

Mahrez played an instrumental role in ensuring that Manchester City went another entire month without dropping any points in the English top-flight, as Pep Guardiola's side entered 2022 with a significant margin at the top of the table.

During December, Riyad Mahrez produced an impressive four goals and a further three assists for Manchester City, and his form in front of goal has been recognised by fans of the club.

Mahrez has become the first winner of Manchester City's Player of the Month award other than Bernardo Silva since Gabriel Jesus took home the fan-voted prize during the opening month of the campaign.

The Algeria international didn't just take home the award via a slim margin either, as Manchester City confirmed that the former Leicester City star took home 80% of the total vote - further highlighting the strength of the support behind him.

The other nominees for the prize were midfielder Kevin De Bruyne, and fellow forward Raheem Sterling, who received 11% and 9% of the total vote respectively after their efforts in December.

Manchester City also confirmed that a total of 36,000 votes were cast from fans of the club across the globe.

Riyad Mahrez is currently competing in the Africa Cup of Nations with his country of Algeria, and after a staggering 18 goals contributions across all competitions for Manchester City so far this season, Pep Guardiola's side will almost certainly miss him in some capacity.

We'd like to congratulate Riyad Mahrez on both his success, and his performances throughout the month of December for Manchester City!

You can follow us for live updates here: @City_Xtra