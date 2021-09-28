Riyad Mahrez Gives Honest Assessment of Jack Grealish's Performances Following Man City Move

Manchester City winger Riyad Mahrez has spoken out about Jack Grealish's seamless transition into the squad, since his £100 million move from Aston Villa during the summer.

Grealish joined the Premier League champions for a British record fee and has certainly hit the ground running at the Etihad Stadium - much to the surprise of many supporters.

It is well known that players tend to take a full season, or even more, to bed in to Pep Guardiola's system - no matter the talent level or price tag.

However, the now former Aston Villa star has proved to defy that theory so far, starting in all six Premier League games and the one Champions League clash against RB Leipzig.

Jack Grealish's Manchester City teammate Riyad Mahrez spoke about the England star's smooth transition to life in the squad, ahead of their trip to France for a Champions League clash with Paris Saint-Germain.

"He's adapting to the way we play, it's still early. The coach is helping, as is the team. He's playing in a lot of games which is easy," Mahrez said.

He continued, "It's a bit different to me, I didn't play in all the games, even if you do that it's difficult. Jack's doing well, playing well and helping the team."

Grealish will continue to grow into his role at the club. However, Pep Guardiola and the Manchester City fans will be delighted that their new star man's transition from his boyhood club has been close to seamless.

After a superb team performance in a 1-0 victory at Stamford Bridge on Saturday afternoon, Grealish and and his teammates will now shift their focus to the remaining two games of a difficult week - PSG and Liverpool, both away from home.

