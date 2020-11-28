Riyad Mahrez gushes over first Man City hat-trick - also reveals favourite goal

In a brilliant attacking display on Saturday afternoon, Riyad Mahrez scored three goals to orchestrate Man City’s much-needed win at home.

Mahrez scored his first goal six minutes into the game and helped himself to another one in another fifteen minutes. Finally, he scored a beautiful header in the 69th minute to claim the match ball.

Following a dominant display at the Etihad, Mahrez spoke with BT Sport and stated that he was very happy with the three points. He also said that not being able to score as many goals in the last few matches caused a lot of frustration for the attacking players, but they are now satisfied with their performance against Burnley.

Talking about how the team reacted to this victory at full-time, Mahrez said, “It's three points. Obviously, we are happy to score lots of goals and create lots of chances. We get the three points and keep going."

He continued, "Of course when you play in front and don't score in the game, you struggle and have frustration, but you have to keep working. We kept working, will keep working, in training and in games to get confidence back. It's always good to score goals, very happy [with the hat-trick]. Most important was to win and create chances and score goals."

He also revealed that his favourite goal of the day was the header as he doesn’t score them so often. Mahrez further insisted that his entire team is determined to take each game as it comes, determined to give their best in all the upcoming challenges.

"[Favourite goal was] probably the last one, I don't score too many with my head. We have to take it game by game, even if we are qualified for the next stage we have a difficult game in Porto on Tuesday for first place. We go to try and win as always."

Manchester City will now prepare to face Porto in the Champions League group stage on Tuesday night, as they travel to Portugal with top spot in the group firmly in mind.

