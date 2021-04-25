Riyad Mahrez hails the impact of supporters after Man City's Carabao Cup win

Riyad Mahrez has said that having fans back at Wembley made a “massive difference” as Manchester City won the Carabao Cup for a fourth successive season.

Riyad Mahrez has said that having fans back at Wembley made a “massive difference” as Manchester City won the Carabao Cup for a fourth successive season.

In the second football match for the UK Government’s Events Research Programme, 2,000 Manchester City supporters were fortunate to be a part of the 8,000 football fans at Wembley Stadium on Sunday afternoon, as their side overcame Spurs courtesy of a late Aymeric Laporte header.

Riyad Mahrez, who shined once again out-wide for Manchester City, was awarded man of the match, and after a mesmeric performance, spoke to Sky Sports post-match.

When asked about the impact a small number of supporters had, the Algerian replied; "A massive difference, it's so good to have the fans back. Even with 8000 it was amazing and we're looking forward to having more fans.”

READ MORE: Man City add third left-back to potential shortlist ahead of summer

READ MORE: Fernandinho opens up on New Year's Day speech to City squad

Despite reported struggles to sell the small number of tickets, it was the first time in over a year that Manchester City supporters had the chance to see Pep Guardiola’s side live in a stadium.

The League Cup final pushed back from its original date to accommodate a small number of Manchester City and Spurs supporters, along with NHS staff and local residents.

It's planned that more than 2,000 supporters will have the chance to see Manchester City before the end of this potentially historic season, with fans expected to be allowed to attend the Blues’ final Premier League game of the season, where they will also hopefully lift the Premier League title for a third time in four years.

Follow us on Twitter for live updates: @City_Xtra