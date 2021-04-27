Riyad Mahrez labels reaching the Champions League semi-final as 'a dream'

NewsMatch CoverageTransfer RumoursFeatures/OpinionsSI.com
Manchester City winger Riyad Mahrez has stressed the importance of his side’s midweek showdown with PSG in the UEFA Champions League semi-final.
The crafty winger is in the best form of his Manchester City career thus far, backed up by a man of the match performance at Wembley during the club's fourth consecutive Carabao Cup triumph over Tottenham on Sunday afternoon.

Despite that form, Riyad Mahrez confirmed that players like him are brought to the club for occasions such as these - as Manchester City now turn their attentions towards a Champions League semi-final first-leg tie in Paris.

“Of course, you play football for these games in these stages. I knew when I signed for this team, this club, this manager, we'd arrive at this stage."

"But it's not a final thing, you have to show you deserve to be in a final. You do that by playing your football, showing personality in the big moments,” Mahrez said in Tuesday’s press conference.

The Algerian international was quick to acknowledge the pressure of the occasion. 

However, in typical professional fashion, the Algerian drove home the classic cliche of ‘we will play like it is just another game.’

The 30 year-old exclaimed, “As a boy you dream of these stages, semi-finals, finals. Now here we are, we have to step up, play as always in the PL or the Carabao Cup final, or against Aston Villa, we have to play the same.”

Interestingly, despite the classic ‘just another game’ theme, Riyad Mahrez did acknowledge that Wednesday’s match-up with the Parisian club will in fact be the biggest game he has played in since joining Manchester City in 2018.

“Of course, but it's not a final thing to arrive in a semi-final. You have to show you deserve to be here, deserve to be in a final. That's what we'll try to do tomorrow.”

