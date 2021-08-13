Riyad Mahrez Makes Strong Claim on Champions League Ahead of New Season With Man City

Manchester City winger Riyad Mahrez has commented on the impressive mentality of Pep Guardiola's squad, along with the disappointment of losing the Champions League final last season.

Mahrez was one of Manchester City’s strongest performers throughout the course of the 2020/2021 campaign, as Pep Guardiola's side stormed to the Premier League title, won the Carabao Cup, and reached the Champions League final for the first time in the club's history.

Throughout the season, Mahrez established himself as a key player - perhaps for the first time since his arrival at the club - and with a goal in the Champions League quarter-final and a brace in the semi-final, the Algerian international was pivotal in Manchester City’s run to the final.

Speaking ahead of the release of 'Together' - a brand new CityTV-produced film documenting the back-end of the 2020/21 campaign - Riyad Mahrez spoke about a disappointing night in Porto, as well as the mental fortitude of Pep Guardiola’s squad.

As per Jack Gaughan of the Daily Mail, Riyad Mahrez reflected on the disappointing Champions League final loss, with the winger stating that as a result of the club’s run to the showpiece event, “We'll take more confidence into Europe”.

Riyad Mahrez also expressed that he felt that Manchester City “deserved to win” Europe's premier competition due to the excellent football that the side were playing, and noted that following the loss “everyone was very sad”.

The Algerian superstar also praised the team’s winning mentality and noted that complacency is not accepted at Manchester City, while Pep Guardiola “pushes us every day, every season” and “never takes it easy”.

With Manchester City looking to retain their Premier League crown in the upcoming campaign, Riyad Mahrez noted, “Every season they say it's going to be tighter and tighter and this season it will be to be fair. This season will be tough, Chelsea are very good - Liverpool, United, Arsenal, Tottenham, Leicester too."

However, Mahrez emphatically declared, “We are ready”.

Riyad Mahrez's comments show that Pep Guardiola recognises that his side cannot afford to be complacent and consequently, pushes his team to perform to the best of their ability to win on every occasion.

The Algerian international's statements also provide an intriguing insight into the stunning mentality of the players within Manchester City’s squad, and also gives fans a reason to be optimistic that their side can go one better in the forthcoming campaign.

