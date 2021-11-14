Skip to main content
    • November 14, 2021
    Publish date:

    Riyad Mahrez Names Chelsea and Bayern Munich Legends as His Footballing Idols

    Manchester City's Riyad Mahrez has named an iconic winger and one of Africa's all-time greats as the players he looked up to as a young player.
    Author:

    Riyad Mahrez (30) is currently Manchester City's top scorer in all competitions this season, having bagged eight goals in eight starts for Pep Guardiola's side. 

    Since the winger signed from Leicester City in 2018, he's divided opinion among City fans. 

    With 47 goals in 147 games, the Algeria captain hasn't always been a regular fixture in the starting line-up, but has managed to produce big moments against opposition such as Paris Saint-Germain, Manchester United, Borussia Dortmund and Chelsea. 

    Speaking to the club's official YouTube channel, Mahrez was asked about the moment he met his idol- and he gave two names that make plenty of sense.

    “I used to love Drogba and Ribery," the winger answered.

    "I never met them when I was young, when I was a teenager, but I met them when I made it in football, the Premier League and stuff. And I always tell them that I was their fan, and they’re laughing, so it’s good, you know?”

    Read More

    Drogba was one of Africa's greatest ever players, scoring over 350 goals for club and country. Although the two countries faced off in three modern Africa Cup of Nations matches, Mahrez and Drogba never played against each other at international level.

    Meanwhile, Ribery has spent the last two seasons in Italy after a long and illustrious career at Bayern Munich. His influence on Mahrez is obvious - both are tricky wingers who like to use dribbling and smart footwork to cut inside and beat defenders. 

    Though Mahrez may not quite leave the legacy of either player, he's certainly done well for himself. 

    The 30-year-old is already considered one of Algeria's best-ever players and his heroics when Leicester City won the title will go down in Premier League folklore.

    Mahrez grabbed his 8th goal of the season against Club Brugge before the international break. 

    He's expected to miss up to seven City matches at the start of the next calendar year when the latest Africa Cup of Nations kicks off, with Algeria one of the favourites.

