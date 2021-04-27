Riyad Mahrez names the best title to play for and win in Europe

Riyad Mahrez says that the Champions League is the “best thing you can play for and win” ahead of Manchester City’s semi-final showdown with Paris Saint-Germain on Wednesday night.

Manchester City will be featuring in just their second ever Champions League semi-final, and first of the Pep Guardiola era this week, with PSG standing between them and a maiden final appearance in Europe's premier competition.

The Champions League is the one trophy missing from Manchester City’s coveted, and ever-growing cabinet with many judging success off of form in the elite European competition.

But when asked whether winning the Champions League would validate Manchester City’s greatness, Riyad Mahrez said, “It's not for me to say but the Champions League is the thing we're missing. I don't think anyone in our team has won it before.”

The Algerian, who is on the verge of winning his third Premier League title, went on to say that the Champions League is “the best thing you can play for and win,” and that “if we can try to first go in the final, then we will see.”

Manchester City came away from the Parc Des Princes in 2016 with a 2-2 draw, but now with Pochettino armed with attacking talents including Neymar and Kylian Mbappe, Mahrez was quick to emphasise the importance of tomorrow’s first-leg in Paris, as he told the media, “the most important thing is tomorrow, to try and play a good game and go through.”

