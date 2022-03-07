Riyad Mahrez Offers Dressing Room Insight into How Manchester City's Players Reacted to the 4-1 Win Over Manchester United

Manchester City’s Riyad Mahrez has spoken about the level of quality shown by him and his teammates in their thumping of cross-city rivals Manchester United yesterday, while also shining light on the dressing room reaction to the win.

Few shone brighter in the Manchester City team than Riyad Mahrez in their emphatic 4-1 victory over bitter rivals Manchester United on Sunday afternoon.

Alongside captain for the game Kevin De Bruyne, the Algerian winger bagged a brace for Manchester City, in an individual performance that was only overshadowed by his Belgian teammate.

After opening the scoring with a wonderful volley from Kevin De Bruyne’s corner delivery, Manchester City’s number 26 rounded off the rout with a well-taken shot from close range to beat Manchester United goalkeeper David De Gea.

Speaking to BBC Radio 5 Live after the match, Riyad Mahrez said, “It was very good, especially the second half. We totally controlled the second half."

"When we are like that it is difficult to take us [on]. That is our identity, and we have to keep it," Mahrez continued.

IMAGO / PA IMAGES Twitter: if2is IMAGO / PA Images

Continuing on the reaction within the Manchester City dressing room after the match, Mahrez revealed, "We are happy to win, and we give a hug to each other and congratulate each other because it was a tough game and we did a good job."

Riyad Mahrez is currently enjoying the best goalscoring season of his career to date, with 21 goals already scoredacross all competitions for Manchester City.

Come the end of the ongoing season, the Algerian international will be hoping to win his fourth Premier League title overall - following a success with Leicester City - and his third with Manchester City.

The derby win over Manchester United leaves Manchester City on top of the table, currently six points ahead of Liverpool - who have a game in hand on the league leaders.

You can follow us for live updates here: @City_Xtra