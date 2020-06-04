"When I've played, I've been performing so the confidence is here." - Riyad Mahrez on earning his spot in the side

In an exclusive interview with Sky Sports, Riyad Mahrez has spoken about his struggles when he first arrived at Manchester City and how he has regained his confidence.

After arriving at Manchester City in 2018 for a club-record fee of £60 million, the Algerian found life at the Etihad Stadium difficult to begin with. Throughout 2018/19 league-winning campaign, the Algerian found himself in a constant battle for a place in Pep Guardiola's starting lineup.

However, Mahrez believes he has seen a huge improvement in his performances during his time at City despite the team being 25 points adrift of league leaders Liverpool.

"At City, the team is built to win every game. We try to win everything we're playing for. Last year, when I arrived, the manager trusted me and believed in me, but I didn't make the difference as quick as they thought I would. At a club like City, they don't have time to wait.

There are 20 top players, so I was on the bench when others were performing so it was a bit difficult for me to come back. But I played well towards the end of the season, and I started this season differently. When I've played, I've been performing so the confidence is here."

Mahrez made a name for himself at Leicester City where he was part of the team which won the Premier League title in 2015.

With seven goals and nine assists to his name this season, Mahrez continues to look for constant improvement as he hopes to help City reach the latter stages of the FA Cup and UEFA Champions League.

