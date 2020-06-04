City Xtra
Top Stories
News
Match Coverage
Transfer Rumours

"When I've played, I've been performing so the confidence is here." - Riyad Mahrez on earning his spot in the side

Matt Astbury

In an exclusive interview with Sky Sports, Riyad Mahrez has spoken about his struggles when he first arrived at Manchester City and how he has regained his confidence.

After arriving at Manchester City in 2018 for a club-record fee of £60 million, the Algerian found life at the Etihad Stadium difficult to begin with. Throughout 2018/19 league-winning campaign, the Algerian found himself in a constant battle for a place in Pep Guardiola's starting lineup.

Image placeholder title
(Photo by Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images)

However, Mahrez believes he has seen a huge improvement in his performances during his time at City despite the team being 25 points adrift of league leaders Liverpool.

"At City, the team is built to win every game. We try to win everything we're playing for. Last year, when I arrived, the manager trusted me and believed in me, but I didn't make the difference as quick as they thought I would. At a club like City, they don't have time to wait.

There are 20 top players, so I was on the bench when others were performing so it was a bit difficult for me to come back. But I played well towards the end of the season, and I started this season differently. When I've played, I've been performing so the confidence is here."

Image placeholder title
(Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)

Mahrez made a name for himself at Leicester City where he was part of the team which won the Premier League title in 2015.

With seven goals and nine assists to his name this season, Mahrez continues to look for constant improvement as he hopes to help City reach the latter stages of the FA Cup and UEFA Champions League. 

-----

Follow us on Twitter for live updates: @City_Xtra

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

LEAKED: New photos of 2020/21 Man City home shirt revealed

New photos have come to light regarding the 2020/21 edition of the Manchester City home shirt, courtesy of Esphavane.

Freddie Pye

by

Only blue

"This has to be a joke!" - Some Man City fans react to leaked shorts to accompany new home shirt

The shorts that are to accompany next seasons home shirt have been leaked by Footy Headlines - and once again, they're hugely unpopular amongst the Manchester City fans.

harryasiddall

Man City appear to have successfully resisted Real Madrid's interest in key forward

The chances of Real Madrid signing City winger Raheem Sterling looks increasingly unlikely, report Sport as relayed via SportsWitness.

markgough96

Man City to end five-year partnership with club - loans still being explored for next season

Manchester City are set to bring an end to the five-year partnership with Dutch club NAC Breda at the end of next season, and have no intention of extending the deal, according to BN DeStem.

Freddie Pye

Barcelona midfielder 'would only leave for Pep Guardiola' - interest from club confirmed

Barcelona midfielder Sergi Roberto 'will only leave for Pep Guardiola', according to Mundodeportivo.

Freddie Pye

Man City have 'positioned themselves' to sign Ligue 1 star

Manchester City have 'positioned themselves' to sign Lyon’s Houssem Aouar this summer.

Harry Winters

Man City 'unconcerned' by Man United's interest in star winger

Manchester City are confident that they will keep Raheem Sterling despite interest from rivals Manchester United.

Matt Astbury

"Power, Corruption, and Lies" - Man City fans group set to unveil protest banners against UEFA

Manchester City fan organisation, the 1894 Group, are set to unveil a set of banners in a protest against UEFA's treatment of the club on Friday, according to exclusive report by the Times.

Freddie Pye

Pep Guardiola calls Serie A midfielder 'personally' to explain Man City project - bid could be made 'as soon as possible'

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has called AC Milan midfielder Ismael Bennacer personally to explain the club's project, according to RMC Sport.

Freddie Pye

Man City and Chelsea have 'asked for information' about Inter Milan starlet

Both Manchester City and Chelsea have 'asked for information' about Inter Milan centre-back Lorenzo Pirola.

harryasiddall