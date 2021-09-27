September 27, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsMatch CoverageTransfer RumoursFeatures/OpinionsSI.com
Search
SUBSCRIBE

Riyad Mahrez Provides Insight into Man City Game Plan Ahead of PSG Champions League Clash

Riyad Mahrez is excited to take on a star-studded Paris Saint-Germain side in the Champions League on Tuesday night, speaking ahead of the game during his pre-match press conference on Monday afternoon.
Author:
Updated:
Original:

It was just a few months ago that Riyad Mahrez's side footed finish all but secured Manchester City's place in the Champions League final. Scoring three goals across the tie, Paris Saint-Germain are all too familiar with his quality.

The Algerian has made a positive start in Europe again this season, already getting on the scoresheet from the penalty spot in the Blues' 6-3 demolition of RB Leipzig at the the Etihad Stadium. 

PSG are next up in Group A.

The French outfit have strengthened significantly during the last summer window, bringing in the likes of Sergio Ramos, Gini Wijnaldum and one of the world's greatest players - Lionel Messi.

READ MORE: Phil Foden set for major pay rise in fresh Man City contract agreement

READ MORE: Gabriel Jesus provides insight into Man City position change

Speaking to the press ahead of the mammoth clash on Tuesday night, Riyad Mahrez has admitted that he is simply excited to play and go toe-to-toe with some of the world's best footballers.

"It's just exciting, a great game," Mahrez began.

"We all want to play great games against top teams. Very exciting to play against top teams, like against Leipzig. We try to impose our game and try to win."

READ MORE: Pep Guardiola reveals pride at breaking long-standing City record

READ MORE: City set sights on Bundesliga midfielder following huge performance

After making a positive start in the Champions League against RB Leipzig, Riyad Mahrez was also asked whether Manchester City can carry that momentum into the game in Paris.

"It's never easy in the group stage, good to start good, This game will be difficult too. It's away, have to keep going as we are," the winger stated.

You can follow us for live updates here: @City_Xtra

sipa_34664675
News

Riyad Mahrez Provides Insight into Man City Game Plan Ahead of PSG Champions League Clash

28 seconds ago
sipa_35236196 (1)
News

"We Can Come to Big Stadiums and Compete" - Man City Midfielder Rodrigo Opens Up on Impact of Chelsea Victory

1 hour ago
sipa_35075820
News

The 20 Man City Outfield Players Spotted in Training Ahead of PSG Champions League Clash

1 hour ago
sipa_34664710 (1)
News

Pep Guardiola Labels One Man City Star As 'One of the Best Players in the World'

2 hours ago
sipa_35237095
News

Ruben Dias Wants to Face Lionel Messi During PSG vs Man City Clash Amid Fitness Doubts Over Argentine

4 hours ago
sipa_32621015
News

"What He Did Here, No One is Going To Do!" - Gabriel Jesus Provides Damning Reality Following Man City Exit For Star Man

6 hours ago
sipa_35147966
News

PSG Receive Major Double Fitness Boost Ahead of Man City Champions League Clash

16 hours ago
sipa_35257171
News

"I Had A Conversation With Pep Guardiola" - Gabriel Jesus Provides Insight into Man City Position Change

17 hours ago