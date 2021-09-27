Riyad Mahrez Provides Insight into Man City Game Plan Ahead of PSG Champions League Clash

Riyad Mahrez is excited to take on a star-studded Paris Saint-Germain side in the Champions League on Tuesday night, speaking ahead of the game during his pre-match press conference on Monday afternoon.

It was just a few months ago that Riyad Mahrez's side footed finish all but secured Manchester City's place in the Champions League final. Scoring three goals across the tie, Paris Saint-Germain are all too familiar with his quality.

The Algerian has made a positive start in Europe again this season, already getting on the scoresheet from the penalty spot in the Blues' 6-3 demolition of RB Leipzig at the the Etihad Stadium.

PSG are next up in Group A.

The French outfit have strengthened significantly during the last summer window, bringing in the likes of Sergio Ramos, Gini Wijnaldum and one of the world's greatest players - Lionel Messi.

READ MORE: Phil Foden set for major pay rise in fresh Man City contract agreement

READ MORE: Gabriel Jesus provides insight into Man City position change

Speaking to the press ahead of the mammoth clash on Tuesday night, Riyad Mahrez has admitted that he is simply excited to play and go toe-to-toe with some of the world's best footballers.

"It's just exciting, a great game," Mahrez began.

"We all want to play great games against top teams. Very exciting to play against top teams, like against Leipzig. We try to impose our game and try to win."

READ MORE: Pep Guardiola reveals pride at breaking long-standing City record

READ MORE: City set sights on Bundesliga midfielder following huge performance

After making a positive start in the Champions League against RB Leipzig, Riyad Mahrez was also asked whether Manchester City can carry that momentum into the game in Paris.

"It's never easy in the group stage, good to start good, This game will be difficult too. It's away, have to keep going as we are," the winger stated.

You can follow us for live updates here: @City_Xtra