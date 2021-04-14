Riyad Mahrez provides insight into Man City penalty vs Dortmund claiming "everyone knew"

Riyad Mahrez has admitted that “everyone knew” he was going to take the penalty which helped Manchester City reach the Champions League semi-final for the first time under Pep Guardiola.

The Blues were aided by the Algerian's second-half penalty and a sublime strike from midfielder Phil Foden, after Jude Bellingham gave Borussia Dortmund the lead early in the first half.

When speaking to the club's website post-match, Riyad Mahrez was asked about taking the pressured penalty.

“I wanted to take the next one, that next one is today so I took it. Don't know who took the last one I don't remember. When the penalty arrives I knew it was me, everyone knew I was going to take it. I took the responsibility and it's good for the team", he said.

It wasn’t all plain sailing on the night though, as Manchester City found themselves potentially 45 minutes from elimination after Jude Bellingham’s first Champions League goal.

When quizzed about the message at half-time, the Algerian said that the key was to keep pressing.

“Just keep going, we played after the goal we concede, we have time, we knew we were going to score."

"At half time we were very confident about the second half. We could have scored more in the first half, their defender saved it, Kevin had one or two. We was very confident and that's why we're through."

The 30-year-old was asked about the game as a whole and told the club that it was, “A good game, open game. [I] Don’t think we start very good. We came back after the goal, played good, created chances. At the end we had the opportunity to score and we did it."

Manchester City will now look forward to playing Paris Saint Germain in the semi-final of this season’s competition and Mahrez, who is fond of the French giants, admits, "PSG are a very good team, with very good players.”

