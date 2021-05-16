Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsMatch CoverageTransfer RumoursFeatures/OpinionsSI.com
Search

Riyad Mahrez Provides Major Hint On Man City Future, Revealing Where He Wants To End His Career

Riyad Mahrez has provided a major hint as to where his head and heart could lie when decided his future, with the Manchester City winger recently speaking to RMC Sport.
Author:
Publish date:

The Algerian international is now heading towards the peak years of his career in professional football, and most certainly at the top-level of the game, and with his contract at Manchester City heading towards it's final two years, questions are being asked as to what is next.

In recent weeks, La Liga giants Real Madrid have been credited with an interest in the 30 year-old, with one report stating that clubs in Europe had been ‘taking note’ of the winger's aforementioned contract status.

This particular report from Mike McGrath of the Telegraph stated that Real Madrid were ‘admirers’ of the Manchester City star, should they look to sign a winger.

READ MORE: What injury is Kevin de Bruyne suffering from?

READ MORE: The Borussia Dortmund star backing Man City for European triumph

However, while speaking to French broadcaster RMC Sport this weekend, the Algerian entirely ruled out the possibility of a return to France to close his career, and provided Manchester City fans with a very encouraging sign as to where his heart currently lies.

Presenter, as well as former Marseille defender, Éric Di Meco asked Riyad Mahrez whether he would be interested in finishing his career at the Stade Vélodrome, to which the Manchester City forward replied, "Honestly, no, that's not something I'm considering."

However, Mahrez continued by hinting that the thought of retiring at the Etihad Stadium with Manchester City has more than already crossed his mind - which is amazing news for all supporters, who have witnessed the former Leicester winger catapult the club towards their first Champions League final this season.

Mahrez explained, "I would like to end my career here in England and why not here at [Manchester] City?"

READ MORE: An exclusive look into Man City's 2021/2022 kits

READ MORE: Details of Pep Guardiola's transfer conversations with the club

Riyad Mahrez is currently in one of the best spells of his professional career in terms of form, with vital goals in games against Borussia Dortmund and Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League quarter-finals and semi-finals driving Manchester City to their debut final in Europe's premier competition at the end of this month.

Many Manchester City fans will note his free-kick in the first-leg at the Parc des Princes, and his brace in the second-leg at the Etihad Stadium as memorable moments during Mahrez's time in Sky Blue - with the goals having the potential to mark a hugely memorable season in the Champions League.

You can follow us for live updates here: @City_Xtra

1002492396
News

Riyad Mahrez Provides Major Hint On Man City Future, Revealing Where He Wants To End His Career

sipa_33358999
News

Pep Guardiola Reveals Type of Human Beings He Admires During Passionate Praise of His Man City Squad

1002430541
News

Pep Guardiola Provides Hint At Champions League Final Line-Up And Tactics Against Chelsea

41520225
News

Official: Man City Learn 2021/22 Community Shield Opponents

28359199
News

Man City And Chelsea Competing For Less Prize Money In The Champions League Final

1002660016
News

What Pep Guardiola Has Said About Scott Carson After His Man City Debut

1002659981
Match Coverage

Five Things We Learned: Newcastle United 3-4 Manchester City (Premier League)

1002659872
Match Coverage

Player Ratings: Newcastle United 3-4 Manchester City (Premier League)