Riyad Mahrez Provides Major Hint On Man City Future, Revealing Where He Wants To End His Career

Riyad Mahrez has provided a major hint as to where his head and heart could lie when decided his future, with the Manchester City winger recently speaking to RMC Sport.

The Algerian international is now heading towards the peak years of his career in professional football, and most certainly at the top-level of the game, and with his contract at Manchester City heading towards it's final two years, questions are being asked as to what is next.

In recent weeks, La Liga giants Real Madrid have been credited with an interest in the 30 year-old, with one report stating that clubs in Europe had been ‘taking note’ of the winger's aforementioned contract status.

This particular report from Mike McGrath of the Telegraph stated that Real Madrid were ‘admirers’ of the Manchester City star, should they look to sign a winger.

READ MORE: What injury is Kevin de Bruyne suffering from?

READ MORE: The Borussia Dortmund star backing Man City for European triumph

However, while speaking to French broadcaster RMC Sport this weekend, the Algerian entirely ruled out the possibility of a return to France to close his career, and provided Manchester City fans with a very encouraging sign as to where his heart currently lies.

Presenter, as well as former Marseille defender, Éric Di Meco asked Riyad Mahrez whether he would be interested in finishing his career at the Stade Vélodrome, to which the Manchester City forward replied, "Honestly, no, that's not something I'm considering."

However, Mahrez continued by hinting that the thought of retiring at the Etihad Stadium with Manchester City has more than already crossed his mind - which is amazing news for all supporters, who have witnessed the former Leicester winger catapult the club towards their first Champions League final this season.

Mahrez explained, "I would like to end my career here in England and why not here at [Manchester] City?"

READ MORE: An exclusive look into Man City's 2021/2022 kits

READ MORE: Details of Pep Guardiola's transfer conversations with the club

Riyad Mahrez is currently in one of the best spells of his professional career in terms of form, with vital goals in games against Borussia Dortmund and Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League quarter-finals and semi-finals driving Manchester City to their debut final in Europe's premier competition at the end of this month.

Many Manchester City fans will note his free-kick in the first-leg at the Parc des Princes, and his brace in the second-leg at the Etihad Stadium as memorable moments during Mahrez's time in Sky Blue - with the goals having the potential to mark a hugely memorable season in the Champions League.

You can follow us for live updates here: @City_Xtra