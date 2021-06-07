Riyad Mahrez Provides Major Update On Man City Future While Away On International Duty With Algeria

Riyad Mahrez has provided a vital update on his Manchester City future, amid growing concerns with the summer transfer window fast approaching.

With the Algerian winger entering the final two years of his Manchester City contract, there has been some worry from those in and around the club over the lack of urgency or signs towards discussing an extension to his deal.

In fact, such has been the level of concern and also intrigue that recent reports have suggested that some of Europe's biggest clubs could be eyeing up a move for the three-time Premier League winner.

While away on international duty with Algeria, Riyad Mahrez has been asked on his Manchester City future, and whether we could be seeing a move for the 30 year-old in the coming months.

As relayed by DZ Foot, Riyad Mahrez spoke of his Manchester City future shortly after scoring the only and winning goal in Algeria's narrow 1-0 victory over Mali on Sunday afternoon.

Mahrez explained, "There is nothing about my future. I am well in Manchester. I will stay inshallah."

This isn't the first time that Riyad Mahrez has made his desire to remain at Manchester City very public, while explaining along similar lines prior to the Champions League final in Porto.

Mahrez told RMC Sport back then, "I want to end my career in England and why not here at Manchester City."

Manchester City are not understood to be on the look out for a long-term solution in the wide positions, with a number of first-team stars such as Phil Foden, Raheem Sterling, and Ferran Torres all having hopes of hitting the very top of the game.

As such, club officials are not expected to strengthen in the wide midfield positions, with the likes of striker, defensive midfielder and a new left-back being the bigger priorities.

