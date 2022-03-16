Riyad Mahrez Reveals Pep Guardiola's Instructions to Manchester City Attackers

Pep Guardiola's instructions to his Manchester City attackers have been detailed in a new conversation with Riyad Mahrez.

Riyad Mahrez's growth as a Manchester City player since signing for the club from Leicester in the summer of 2018 has been plain to see.

While the Algerian international struggled in his first season, he has since become a key player in Pep Guardiola's system, and currently sits top of the Manchester City scoring charts with 21 goals and 7 assists in all competitions.

Speaking to ManCity.com recently, Riyad Mahrez reflected on his development under Pep Guardiola, and also shone light on the instructions for the club's attacking player's from the coach.

Twitter: if2is "I think I have grown as a player a lot and as a person as well (but) I always think I need to add things to my game,” Riyad Mahrez said. “Pep (Guardiola) worked with me a lot as well to do this, to improve more in my runs, to be more in the box and to be where you can score goals." IMAGO / PA Images While many criticise the Manchester City boss for his alleged propensity to take away a player's flare, or make them another cog in his machine, Riyad Mahrez was quick to dispel that myth. IMAGO / Sports Press Photo

“Attacking players, (Pep Guardiola) always gives us the freedom in the last 30 metres. You can do whatever you want. He obviously gives you the information of where he thinks the spaces are but at the end it is about you."

Riyad Mahrez continued, “The pitch belongs to us and he will never stop you from dribbling or anything else. I have achieved more and have proved a lot.”

Riyad Mahrez and his Manchester City teammates were dealt a blow in their push for the Premier League title on Monday night, as they only managed to draw 0-0 with a stubborn Crystal Palace side.

However, Manchester City will now have to swiftly shift their focus to an FA Cup quarter-final showdown with Southampton on the South Coast on Sunday afternoon - a side that have already caused problems for Pep Guardiola's side this summer.

Follow City Xtra on social media: Twitter | Instagram | Facebook | YouTube