Riyad Mahrez Reveals Successful Plan to Defeat David De Gea During City's Manchester United Demolition

The scorer of two goals Riyad Mahrez has provided an insight into what went through his mind for both of his strikes against Manchester United, during the 4-1 win on Sunday afternoon.

Scoring once in the Manchester Derby is enough to etch a player’s name into the history books, but to get on the scoresheet twice guarantees a direct entry into Manchester City folklore for years to come.

Riyad Mahrez gave the Etihad Stadium faithful two moments of magic against Manchester United, to add to the endless list of reasons why the club's fanbase adore him and his wand of a left foot.

A sublime half-volley on the 68th minute was followed up by an emphatic finish to cap off a brace for Manchester City’s number 26, as his personal campaign continues to go from strength to strength.

After his side’s 4-1 victory over their cross-town rivals Manchester United on Sunday, Riyad Mahrez explained his thought process behind beating goalkeeper David De Gea for both of his goals on the night.

Mahrez explained, “The first goal, the player (Harry Maguire) touched it, but you have to hit the target, just like our physio says, 'You have to hit the target to get the goal'."

"The second one, I tried to hit it high because I know David De Gea is good at saving the ball low. I hit it high and it hit his face and went in - I’ll take them both”, Riyad Mahrez expressed while speaking to broadcasters after the game.

Ultimately, such quotes are an insight into the Algerian international’s brilliant footballing brain as his understanding of his opponents is spot on, which was backed up his impeccable technique as per usual.

Riyad Mahrez has been one of Manchester City’s most underrated performers this season and once again, he proved his mettle on the big occasion with a sensational brace.

