NewsMatch CoverageTransfer RumoursFeatures/OpinionsSI.com
Search

Riyad Mahrez reveals what Benjamin Mendy told him ahead of Man City victory over PSG

Manchester City winger Riyad Mahrez opened up about his stunning free-kick which gave his team a crucial 2-1 victory away from home in the first-leg of the star-studded Champions League showdown with PSG on Wednesday night.
Author:
Publish date:

Manchester City winger Riyad Mahrez opened up about his stunning free-kick which gave his team a crucial 2-1 victory away from home in the first-leg of the star-studded Champions League showdown with PSG on Wednesday night.

In speaking to the club immediately after the match, the Algerian claimed he actually miss-hit his free-kick.

“I wanted to go around the wall to be honest, and I missed it but it went between the two players.”

He continued, “Fortunately it was in and we are so happy because we knew we could win here and to score 2-1 for the team was amazing.”

READ MORE: Man City and their £50M buy-back clause for Kelechi Iheanacho

READ MORE: John Stones in 'advanced talks' over £39M contract

Interestingly, Manchester City left-back Benjmain Mendy predicted Riyad Mahrez would score for the Blues in Paris, and the winger thanked his teammate for the manifestation. 

“Yes, all because of Ben. He asked God, and God gave me this goal,” said Mahrez on his comrade’s correct prediction.

Manchester City players and fans alike will be delighted Benjamin Mendy’s vision came to fruition.

However, the job is not yet done as the two clubs will lock horns for another 90 minutes, or more, at the Etihad Stadium in six days time. 

You can follow us for live updates here: @City_Xtra

1002388079 (1)
News

Riyad Mahrez reveals what Benjamin Mendy told him ahead of Man City victory over PSG

1002387569
News

Inside the Man City dressing room at PSG at half-time through the words of Pep Guardiola

1002387270
News

Pep Guardiola provides Man City dressing room insight after Paris Saint-Germain victory

1002387277
News

What Kevin de Bruyne told BT Sport after Man City defeat PSG in Champions League

sipa_32977180
Match Coverage

What Pep Guardiola has told BT Sport ahead of PSG vs Man City

WhatsApp Image 2021-04-28 at 18.39.31
Match Coverage

John Stones replaces Aymeric Laporte, Phil Foden starts! - Paris Saint-Germain vs Manchester City (Team News)

sipa_32838970
News

"It has always been my instinct made me move from up front to defence" - Ruben Dias on being destined to be a defender

sipa_32843341
News

"Only like that can our team succeed." - Ruben Dias on Man City's squad mentality heading into crucial Champions League clash