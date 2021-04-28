Riyad Mahrez reveals what Benjamin Mendy told him ahead of Man City victory over PSG

Manchester City winger Riyad Mahrez opened up about his stunning free-kick which gave his team a crucial 2-1 victory away from home in the first-leg of the star-studded Champions League showdown with PSG on Wednesday night.

In speaking to the club immediately after the match, the Algerian claimed he actually miss-hit his free-kick.

“I wanted to go around the wall to be honest, and I missed it but it went between the two players.”

He continued, “Fortunately it was in and we are so happy because we knew we could win here and to score 2-1 for the team was amazing.”

Interestingly, Manchester City left-back Benjmain Mendy predicted Riyad Mahrez would score for the Blues in Paris, and the winger thanked his teammate for the manifestation.

“Yes, all because of Ben. He asked God, and God gave me this goal,” said Mahrez on his comrade’s correct prediction.

Manchester City players and fans alike will be delighted Benjamin Mendy’s vision came to fruition.

However, the job is not yet done as the two clubs will lock horns for another 90 minutes, or more, at the Etihad Stadium in six days time.

