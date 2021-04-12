Riyad Mahrez reveals which team he would like to see Man City face in Champions League semi-final

Manchester City winger Riyad Mahrez has identified which team he would like to face in the Champions League semi-final out of Paris Saint-Germain and Bayern Munich, should Pep Guardiola's side progress past Borussia Dortmund on Wednesday night.

The Algeria international is in a fine run of form for his club and has been integral in maintaining Manchester City's pursuit of all four trophies as the squad enter a hectic final few months of the campaign.

Speaking during an exclusive interview with Canal+ Sport, the 30 year-old discussed all things UEFA Champions League and trophies - which is the topic on the mind of every Manchester City fan at present.

With a huge quarter-final second-leg clash against Borussia Dortmund on the horizon, Mahrez reaffirmed the mentality that the City squad will not be travelling to Germany to hold on to their 2-1 advantage, but will instead seek to win the match.

"It’s always a good result to win [against Dortmund]. We played well, we had a lot of chances and they had two or three. It will be an open game, we’ll go there to try and win," he said.

Should Manchester City progress past Erling Haaland and co this week, they will face the winner of Bayern Munich and Paris Saint-Germain - who battle it out in their second-leg with the French outfit currently holding a slender advantage.

Mahrez admitted, as translated by Man City French Branch, "I’d like to face PSG [in Champions League semi-final] because I come from France. But it’s too early. Beforehand, we have to win our second-leg, or at least not lose it. Then we’ll see."

While mainstream media may be insistent on applying plenty of pressure on this Manchester City squad by raising questions about the possibility of a quadruple, Riyad Mahrez remained firmly focused on the immediate matches as opposed to the long-term possibilities.

"We’re focused on our matches. The quadruple is still far. Even if we’ve almost secured the Premier League at 80%, then we have to win the Carabao Cup final, reach the FA Cup final and the Champions’ League semi-final. So we’re still far from the quadruple."

The full interview with Riyad Mahrez is available here.

