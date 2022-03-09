Riyad Mahrez Secures Second Manchester City Award of the Season Following Stellar February

Manchester City winger Riyad Mahrez has been named as the club's Player of the Month for February, following a vote among the Etihad fanbase.

Riyad Mahrez played an instrumental role in ensuring that Manchester City maintained their place at the top of the Premier League table, despite intense pressure from Liverpool, and also progressed in the FA Cup and Champions League.

During February, Riyad Mahrez produced an impressive five goals and two assists across six appearances in all competitions, including a brace in the FA Cup against Fulham, and this has deservedly been recognised by Manchester City supporters.

Riyad Mahrez has become only the second Manchester City player to win the Player of the Month award more than once this season, alongside midfielder Bernardo Silva - who leads the way with three awards earlier on in the campaign.

While it is unclear what share of the total voting Riyad Mahrez secured, his success in December came via a dominant 80% vote in favour of the Algeria international - which many supporters credited to his loyal and hugely supportive fanbase in his home country.

Riyad Mahrez shared the running for the February Player of the Month award with Raheem Sterling and Phil Foden - both of whom played important roles in Manchester City's success during the month.

The Algeria international is set to play an integral role in the remaining months of Manchester City's season, as Pep Guardiola's side continue to challenge on three fronts - with an intense Premier League title race, an FA Cup quarter-final against Southampton, and a Champions League quarter-final all on the horizon.

