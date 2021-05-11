Riyad Mahrez Speaks Out After Altercation With A Fan Outside London Restaurant

Riyad Mahrez has made a clarifying statement after the Manchester City star and his girlfriend were accosted by a man outside a popular restaurant in London.

According to a story relayed by the Mail earlier today, the Algerian international and his girlfriend, Taylor Ward, were ushered to safety after an altercation outside of a popular restaurant in London, prompting security guards to intervene in order to assure the safety of the pair.

Mahrez and his girlfriend were approached by a man dressed in a black tracksuit as the couple left the Mayfair restaurant, 'Novikov'. The pair were quickly bordered by staff members and security guards while the scuffle was diffused. The reason for this unfortunate incident is not yet known.

As for the latest development to this story, the Manchester City star has come out and made a statement, clearing the air for all the fans and well-wishers who were concerned for the player and his partner's safety.

“Just wanted to address last night’s situation, as I’ve had many concerned messages. The altercation was between some fans and the security, as the situation got out of hand. I was not involved and I am fine! Thanks,” said the Algerian via his official Instagram handle.

Riyad Mahrez has been in menacing form lately, guiding his club through to their first ever Champions League Final, after superb performances in Manchester City’s 4-1 aggregate win against Paris Saint-Germain, which saw the left-footed winger score three crucial goals.

The Algerian has scored 14 goals and assisted seven more and is said to be in the ‘form of his life' after his exceptional performances for Pep Guardiola’s side this season, helping the Blues secure their fourth consecutive Carabao Cup and a soon-to-be fifth Premier League title in the last decade.

