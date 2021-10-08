    • October 8, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    NewsMatch CoverageTransfer RumoursFeatures/OpinionsSI.com
    Search
    SUBSCRIBE

    Riyad Mahrez Stars In Comfortable Algeria Win - Man City International Day Round-Up: Day Three

    Riyad Mahrez the star of the show: Here is your comprehensive round-up of how Manchester City stars performed on day three of the second international break of the season.
    Author:
    Publish date:

    Kevin De Bruyne was the star of the show in last night's game with France, but his Belgium side surrendered a 2-0 lead and were subsequently knocked out of this year's UEFA Nations League.

    Unfortunately for Pep Guardiola, there's still a third place playoff to take place.

    In today's edition of the international round-up, we have some early morning World Cup qualifiers, including Venezuela vs Brazil and USA vs Jamaica. 

    Moving onto the evening, Nathan Aké's wasn't involved when Netherlands faced Latvia, but Riyad Mahrez was certainly involved in Algeria's comprehensive win over Niger. 

    Here's everything that happened from an individual statistics perspective on Friday, as the World Cup qualifiers rolled into town:

    READ MORE: Man City legend offers to speak with Erling Haaland representative

    READ MORE: Kevin De Bruyne admits regret over pain-killing ankle injection

    Venezuela 1-3 Brazil

    In action: Ederson and Gabriel Jesus 

    Match Statistics: Gabriel Jesus

    • 77' Minutes Played
    • 40 Touches
    • 21 Accurate Passes
    • 77.8% Pass Accuracy
    • 3 Ground Duels Won
    • 2 Successful Dribbles
    • 1 Interceptions
    • 1 Tackle

    Match Statistics: Ederson (Unused Substitute) 

    Important Notes: N/A

    USA 2-0 Jamaica 

    In action: Zack Steffen

    Match Statistics: Zack Steffen (Unused Substitute) 

    Important Notes: N/A

    READ MORE: Man City noted as having 40% chance of signing 21-goal striker

    READ MORE: Pep Guardiola drives City charge for major Carabao Cup rule change

    Algeria 3-1 Niger

    In action: Riyad Mahrez

    Match Statistics: Riyad Mahrez (C)

    N/A

    Important Notes:

    • Riyad Mahrez scored two of Algeria's goals tonight - one from open play and another from the penalty spot
    • The winger also captained his country tonight.

    You can follow us for live updates here: @City_Xtra

    sipa_13808140
    News

    Riyad Mahrez Stars In Comfortable Algeria Win - Man City International Day Round-Up: Day Three

    12 seconds ago
    sipa_33492820
    News

    The EIGHT Man City Players That Are Nominated For France Football's Ballon d'or Awards

    1 hour ago
    sipa_32114964
    News

    "He Is An Average National Team Player!" - Former Midfielder Hits Out With Criticism Of Man City Star

    2 hours ago
    sipa_33492835
    News

    FIVE Man City Stars Nominated For 2021 Ballon d'Or - Full List Confirmed

    4 hours ago
    sipa_34752003
    News

    Man City’s Ederson Nominated For 2021 Yashin Trophy - Chelsea, Bayern Munich, and Real Madrid Stars Also Named

    4 hours ago
    Lautaro 2
    Transfer Rumours

    Man City May Opt For Alternative Serie A Target Despite Dusan Vlahovic Availability - €90M Sounded Out

    5 hours ago
    sipa_32249445
    News

    Oleksandr Zinchenko Provides Major Injury Update Ahead of Pending Man City Return

    6 hours ago
    sipa_32998883
    Transfer Rumours

    Man City Reject Seven-Figure Bid From Premier League Side For Midfielder - Two Other Teams 'Keeping Tabs' On Player

    7 hours ago