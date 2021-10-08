Riyad Mahrez Stars In Comfortable Algeria Win - Man City International Day Round-Up: Day Three

Riyad Mahrez the star of the show: Here is your comprehensive round-up of how Manchester City stars performed on day three of the second international break of the season.

Kevin De Bruyne was the star of the show in last night's game with France, but his Belgium side surrendered a 2-0 lead and were subsequently knocked out of this year's UEFA Nations League.

Unfortunately for Pep Guardiola, there's still a third place playoff to take place.

In today's edition of the international round-up, we have some early morning World Cup qualifiers, including Venezuela vs Brazil and USA vs Jamaica.

Moving onto the evening, Nathan Aké's wasn't involved when Netherlands faced Latvia, but Riyad Mahrez was certainly involved in Algeria's comprehensive win over Niger.

Here's everything that happened from an individual statistics perspective on Friday, as the World Cup qualifiers rolled into town:

Venezuela 1-3 Brazil

In action: Ederson and Gabriel Jesus

Match Statistics: Gabriel Jesus

77' Minutes Played

40 Touches

21 Accurate Passes

77.8% Pass Accuracy

3 Ground Duels Won

2 Successful Dribbles

1 Interceptions

1 Tackle

Match Statistics: Ederson (Unused Substitute)

Important Notes: N/A

USA 2-0 Jamaica

In action: Zack Steffen

Match Statistics: Zack Steffen (Unused Substitute)

Important Notes: N/A

Algeria 3-1 Niger

In action: Riyad Mahrez

Match Statistics: Riyad Mahrez (C)

N/A

Important Notes:

Riyad Mahrez scored two of Algeria's goals tonight - one from open play and another from the penalty spot

The winger also captained his country tonight.

