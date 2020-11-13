SI.com
Riyad Mahrez sustains injury problem during Algeria match day training ahead of Zimbabwe clash - player 'should be fit' for next game

Sam Puddephatt

Algerian winger Riyad Mahrez suffered from ‘slight back pain’ during his country’s African Cup of Nations qualifying game against Zimbabwe on Thursday night, as per reports from DZ Foot.

However, it is expected that he should be available for their next qualifying fixture on Monday night, after being substituted off in the 71st minute mainly as a precaution.

Mahrez helped push his nation to a 3-1 victory, scoring a superb solo goal whilst seemingly playing with slight discomfort. The news comes just after Nathan Ake, another Manchester City player, was substituted off with a hamstring injury in the sixth minute of his international friendly fixture against Spain.

The international fixtures have come under some criticism from clubs recently, with soft tissue injuries amounting and players having very little rest time between games.

