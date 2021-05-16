Riyad Mahrez Talks The Champions League Final, Ballon D'or, Man City Future, and Chelsea

Riyad Mahrez has been discussing a multitude of topics this weekend, with the Champions League final being a key focus as the showdown in Porto is now less than two weeks away for Pep Guardiola and his Manchester City side.

The Algerian winger has been in fine form this season, and even more so during the second-half of the campaign, providing key contributions in front of goal that have put City within touching distance of a three trophies in a single season.

Having already secured the Carabao Cup for the fourth time in four seasons, and a third Premier League crown in the last four seasons, Riyad Mahrez and his teammates are now looking towards a debut appearance in the Champions League final.

This weekend, Mahrez has been speaking to French broadcaster RMC Sport on a wide range of topics including the Champions League final, his chances of winning a Ballon D'or, as well as his future at Manchester City.

On the topic of the Champions League final, Riyad Mahrez stressed the importance of the game by stating that it is one of the biggest matches of his career thus far. He explained, "It's one of the biggest games of my career, for any player's career - it's a Champions League final."

Despite the recent disappointing results against Chelsea, Mahrez was keen to stress that Chelsea will not have a psychological advantage going in to the game. "No we know it's going to be different, we rotated much from the team that played against PSG. Chelsea are very strong and it's not going to be easy. There will not be a score like 4-0 or 5-0 - it's going to be a difficult and tactical game. So we hope we're going to win it."

The host was also swift to point out that the game will mark an opportunity for Mahrez to reunite with his former Leicester City teammate and now Chelsea midfielder, N'Golo Kante.

On whether he tried to persuade Kante to join Manchester City when he left the King Power in 2018, Mahrez said, "No, no it's not up to me to decide. It is true that it's better to have him as a team-mate rather than as an opponent. He is a great player and a great friend. It's gonna be a weird moment, but we'll have the time to heat things up on the phone."

Despite his hugely impressive season, scoring vitals goals in the Premier League and Champions League, the 30 year-old was not keen to discuss the possibility of a Ballon D'or when asked by RMC Sport.

Mahrez explain, "No, no not at all! I don't think about winning the Ballon D'or. I only think about the game on the 29th of May and that's it. We'll see about the rest later."

France legend Emmanuel Petit then asked for Mahrez's thoughts on his difficult first season at the Etihad Stadium, and what ultimately made the difference in gaining Pep Guardiola's trust and securing a consistent place in the starting XI.

"The first year is tough because you have to adapt to the style of play, the manager, the atmosphere," Mahrez opened. "I was coming from Leicester, which was a team relying on counters, whereas City is much more of a possession team - right after you lose the ball, you have to run to get it back."

In recent weeks, there have been some doubts over the future of Riyad Mahrez in England, but when pressed on the idea of returning to France and retiring at Marseille as an example, the Algeria international was keen to stress a desire to retire in England.

"Honestly no [I don't think about Marseille]! As I said earlier, I feel good in England, especially at City. I want to end my career in the Premier League, and why not at City."

Manchester City still have two more games to complete in the Premier League before the showdown in Portugal against Chelsea, and the clashes against Brighton and Everton could act as a prime opportunity for Mahrez to get himself in peak condition for the clash on May 29th.

With thanks to Man City French Blog for translations: @ManCityFRBlog

