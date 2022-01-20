Riyad Mahrez Targets Manchester City Availability For Southampton Clash Following Algeria AFCON Exit

Riyad Mahrez is targeting availability for Manchester City this weekend, in their Premier League clash against Southampton on the south coast, according to new information.

The Algeria superstar was disappointingly knocked out of the Africa Cup of Nations in the group stage on Thursday night, courtesy of a 3-1 defeat against Ivory Coast on matchday three.

The defending Africa Cup of Nations champions failed to win a game across three fixtures, and Mahrez - who captained his country on all three occasions, is gearing up for a return to action under Pep Guardiola.

Perhaps to the surprise of many, Riyad Mahrez has already began his journey back to the North-West of England, departing Cameroon on Thursday night, as per information relayed by AlgerianFooty.

According to Dean Ammi, Manchester City's Riyad Mahrez arrived at the airport in Douala, Cameroon on Thursday night following defeat against Ivory Coast, to begin his journey back to Manchester from Cameroon via Paris.

Much to the excitement of many Manchester City supporters, AlgerianFooty reports that Riyad Mahrez has the intention of being available for Pep Guardiola's side in the Premier League this weekend against Southampton.

City have coped in the absence of Mahrez, defeating Swindon Town in the FA Cup third round, and securing a narrow but dominant 1-0 victory over Premier League title rivals Chelsea at the weekend.

Riyad Mahrez's last appearance for Manchester City came on New Year's Day, in a dramatic 2-1 victory over Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium - a game in which the 30 year-old converted from the penalty spot to give his side a vital goal.

Despite missing the last two games, Mahrez remains the top goal contributor in Pep Guardiola's squad, providing an impressive 13 goals in addition to a further five assists - further emphasising his crucial role within the Premier League champions.

