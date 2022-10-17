Skip to main content
Riyad Mahrez's Ballon D'or Ranking Revealed

IMAGO / Sportimage

Riyad Mahrez's Ballon D'or Ranking Revealed

Manchester City winger Riyad Mahrez's Ballon D'or ranking has been revealed.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

With the Ballon D'or awards taking place tonight in France, several Manchester City players have been named in the rankings for the award. 

Joao Cancelo was placed 25th, while Phil Foden and Bernardo Silva were both named joint 22nd. 

The player who is named first will be awarded the Ballon D'or trophy, which was won last year by seven-time winner Lionel Messi. 

However, we are guaranteed to see a new winner this year as the Argentine failed to receive a nomination following his first season with PSG. 

Riyad Mahrez

Riyad Mahrez was also among the nominees and it can now be confirmed that the Algeria international finished a very respectable 12th in the rankings. 

The winger's ranking follows a successful 2021/22 season on a personal and collective level, with the 31-year-old being one of City's key players in their title-winning campaign. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Mahrez amassed a total of 33 goal contributions in 47 games in all competitions, scoring 24 goals and providing nine assists as his side went on to win the Premier League title and reach the semi-finals of the Champions League. 

The former Leicester man was handed a new contract thanks to his efforts last season, but has struggled to kick on in the 2022/23 campaign. 

Mahrez has scored just two goals and amassed one assist in the 13 matches he has played this season, so he will need to improve upon this start if he wants to be nominated for next year's award. 

Read More Manchester City Coverage:

Manchester City

Bernardo Silva and Phil Foden
News

Bernardo Silva And Phil Foden Get The Same Ballon D'or Rankings

By Elliot Thompson
Manchester team bus arrives at Anfield
News

Manchester City Claim Team Bus Was Attacked After Leaving Liverpool Stadium

By Jake Mahon
Joao Cancelo, Manchester City
News

Joao Cancelo's Ballon D'or Ranking Revealed

By Elliot Thompson
imago1016446124h
Match Coverage

Liverpool 1-0 Manchester City: Cityzens Suffer First Loss Of The Season

By Jake Mahon
Erling Haaland battles with Roberto Firmino in the Community Shield Manchester City v Liverpool
Match Coverage

Liverpool v Manchester City: Confirmed Line-ups - Haaland Starts

By Harri Burton
Martin Zubimendi Real Sociedad
Transfer Rumours

Report: Manchester City Targeting Martin Zubimendi

By Harri Burton
Erling Haaland battles with Roberto Firmino in the Community Shield Manchester City v Liverpool
Match Coverage

Liverpool Vs Manchester City Combined XI

By Elliot Thompson
Ibrahima Konate Liverpool
News

Report: Liverpool Handed Fresh Injury Blow Ahead Of Manchester City Clash

By Harri Burton