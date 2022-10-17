Riyad Mahrez's Ballon D'or Ranking Revealed

With the Ballon D'or awards taking place tonight in France, several Manchester City players have been named in the rankings for the award.

Joao Cancelo was placed 25th, while Phil Foden and Bernardo Silva were both named joint 22nd.

The player who is named first will be awarded the Ballon D'or trophy, which was won last year by seven-time winner Lionel Messi.

However, we are guaranteed to see a new winner this year as the Argentine failed to receive a nomination following his first season with PSG.

IMAGO / Pro Sports Images

Riyad Mahrez was also among the nominees and it can now be confirmed that the Algeria international finished a very respectable 12th in the rankings.

The winger's ranking follows a successful 2021/22 season on a personal and collective level, with the 31-year-old being one of City's key players in their title-winning campaign.

Mahrez amassed a total of 33 goal contributions in 47 games in all competitions, scoring 24 goals and providing nine assists as his side went on to win the Premier League title and reach the semi-finals of the Champions League.

The former Leicester man was handed a new contract thanks to his efforts last season, but has struggled to kick on in the 2022/23 campaign.

Mahrez has scored just two goals and amassed one assist in the 13 matches he has played this season, so he will need to improve upon this start if he wants to be nominated for next year's award.

