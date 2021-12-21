Skip to main content
    Pundit Identifies Man City Talent As the Next Youngster to Break Through in the Premier League

    Former Wales star and now television as well as radio pundit, Robbie Savage has singled out one Manchester City starlet as the next youngster to break through from a Premier League club.
    Author:

    Cole Palmer’s strikes against the likes of Wycombe and Club Brugge this season, as well as his first Premier League start against Everton, is an indication of Manchester City’s academy moving in the right direction.

    After Phil Foden’s ascent into becoming one of the stand-out young players in the world, the rise of youth products like Palmer is a clear indication that there is a plan in place for Manchester City’s unearthed gems.

    Other academy talents such as Joshua Wilson-Esbrand, Luke Mbete, Finley Burns and CJ Egan-Riley also made an impression against Wycombe in the Carabao Cup this season.

    However, Robbie Savage has earmarked James McAtee as the next Premier League youngster to rise through the ranks.

    Read More

    When asked who he believes the next breakthrough star in the Premier League will be, Savage responded, “The player I am going to go with is a young player I know, James McAtee, who is at Man City. He has already made his Premier League debut and he has so much ability.

    On what stands out to him about James McAtee, the BT Sport pundit revealed, “He is a wonderful player who is scoring goals for fun in the Under-23s.

    It’s hard to disagree with Robbie Savage, considering the 19-year old’s cameo against Everton was an instant indicator of his talent, with Gary Neville comparing him to the great David Silva and describing the City academy as a “cloning system.

    The club clearly recognise the Salford-born youngster’s talent, with the latest report suggesting that Manchester City wish to tie down the player to new a long-term contract, amid interest from various clubs.

