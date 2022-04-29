Roberto Mancini Could Make Premier League Return THIS SUMMER With Top-Flight Side Considering Approach

Former Manchester City manager and club icon Roberto Mancini has reportedly been lined up as one of the 'alternatives' to current Paris Saint-Germain Mauricio Pochettino for the Tottenham Hotspur job, if Antonio Conte decides to walk away from his post this summer.

While Pep Guardiola is seen as nothing short of a messiah in the blue side of Manchester, the City faithful will always have a soft corner for Italian coach, Roberto Mancini.

The current Italian international manager was responsible for spearheading the up-and-coming Manchester City side to FA Cup glory in 2011, as well as their first ever Premier League title in 2012 during his four-year spell in charge of the club.

While things ended on a sour note as the club legend was eventually shown the door after the end of the 2012/13 season, a majority of the City fanbase will always cherish Roberto Mancini due to his central role in making their club a force to be reckoned with and his unbridled passion on the touchline.

As per a new report, it looks like ‘Bobby Manc’ - as he was adoringly referred to during his time in Manchester - could be set for a return to the Premier League.

IMAGO / PA Images This is according to Matt Law of the Telegraph, who reports that Roberto Mancini and Graham Potter are being considered as 'alternatives' to Mauricio Pochettino as the candidates to become the next Tottenham Hotspur boss, if Antonio Conte decides to leave the club ahead of next season. IMAGO / PA Images Interestingly, it has also been revealed that Spurs’ managing director Fabio Paratici is said to be a ‘big fan’ of the current Italy manager. Additionally, the report mentions that if an offer is on the table, then Roberto Mancini would be ‘open’ to making a comeback to Premier League football ahead of the 2022/2023 campaign. IMAGO / PA Images

This is not the first instance in which the former Manchester City boss has been linked with a major job in English football, as there were incessant rumours around him stepping in as Manchester United boss for the new season.

However, the 57-year old ultimately shut down all the speculation as ‘all false’, as his ‘only focus’ at the time was to ensure the Italian national side secured qualification to the 2022 World Cup in November - which failed to come to fruition.

With the Euro 2020 champions failing to confirm their ticket to Qatar, Manchester City fans could see their iconic former manager make a welcome return to the Premier League next season.

