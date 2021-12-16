Skip to main content
    December 16, 2021
    Roberto Mancini Offers Heartfelt Tribute to Sergio Aguero Following Retirement Announcement

    Former Manchester City manager Roberto Mancini, who handed Sergio Aguero his debut for the club in 2011, has sent his well-wishes to the Argentine upon his retirement from football.
    Aguero, who left Manchester City after an incredible decade in the summer, announced his retirement from football on Wednesday due to a heart problem, just a matter of months after joining La Liga heavyweights Barcelona.  

    The 33 year-old, who gave an emotional press conference at the Nou Camp on Wednesday, ended his footballing career having scored 427 goals in 786 matches. 

    260 of those goals came for the Blues, as he won 14 pieces of silverware including five Premier League titles and became Manchester City's all-time top goalscorer. 

    Aguero was signed in 2011 from Atletico Madrid, and scored twice on his debut against Swansea at the Etihad. The Argentine would go on to score 30 goals in his maiden season in England.

    Roberto Mancini, who won the European Championships with Italy in the summer, handed Aguero 86 of his 390 City appearances, as the striker scored 46 goals under the management of the Italian. 

    Following the news of the 33 year-old, Manchester City legend's retirement on Wednesday, the former manager of the club said that he was "so sad for Sergio." 

    “I’m so sad for Sergio, really - I wish him all the best. It’s a pity to see him forced to leave football so early. I still remember how strongly I wanted to sign him at Man City, he’s been incredible,” said Roberto Mancini. 

    Aguero made just five appearances for the Catalan club, with the 33 year-old's only Barcelona goal coming against Real Madrid in October's El Classico. 

    Upon his retirement, Manchester City confirmed on Wednesday that a statue of the legendary striker will be unveiled at the Etihad Stadium in 2022.   

