Roberto Mancini Recalls Expletive-Filled Anecdote That Drove Manchester City to Premier League Title

Roberto Mancini has shared a stunning anecdote about the 2011/12 Premier League title run-in with former right-back Micah Richards.

In the build-up to last summer's European Championships, not many people would have predicted Italy to go all the way and pick up the prestigious Henri Delaunay Trophy. 

They were masterminded by former Manchester City boss Roberto Mancini, knocking out Belgium and Spain before beating England on penalties in the final at Wembley Stadium - a ground the manager has fond memories of.

After replacing Mark Hughes at the Etihad Stadium in 2010, Mancini guided his side to the club's first piece of silverware in 35 years. Yaya Toure's sole goal was enough to beat Stoke City in the 2011 FA Cup final.

On the topic of the Ivorian, Mancini has been speaking to Micah Richards for Mail Sport on a host of topics - including the memorable 2011/12 Premier League title-winning campaign.

Richards asked his former manager if he remembered a certain trip to Goodison Park in early January - a trip where City were needing to win in their pursuit of Manchester United in 1st, without their talisman, Yaya Toure. 

“Oh, Everton… A very, very bad stadium!" the Italian boss began.

"Always we had a problem there, we lost 1-0. I was thinking to myself: ‘How do I get a reaction from these players?’ So I said to you: ‘Without Yaya Toure, you are a **** team!’"

Whatever the Italian did, it sure got a reaction out of his players. After that game, Manchester City won the majority of their league games and picked up the Premier League trophy for the first time.

