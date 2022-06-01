Skip to main content

Roberto Mancini Sends Heartfelt Message to Sergio Agüero After His Forced Retirement

Roberto Mancini has sent a heartfelt message to Sergio Agüero, after the Argentine was forced to retire from professional football earlier this season.

Just under a month ago, Manchester City's long-winded hunt to replace Sergio Agüero ended with the £51 million purchase of Erling Haaland from Borussia Dortmund.

The clinical Norweigan has the near-impossible task of filling the club's all-time leading goalscorer's boots, who dazzled the Etihad Stadium for close to a decade with some magnificent displays. 

When Agüero left East Manchester, he decided to sign a contract with FC Barcelona and continue his distinguished career in Spain. However, due to reoccurring heart problems, he was advised to stop playing professional football.

In a heartbreaking ceremony inside the Camp Nou - with teammates, managers, and family present - Agüero announced he would be following medical advice and call time on a stellar career.

One person who was key during Agüero's time in England was Roberto Mancini - the manager who spent a reported £35 million to acquire his services.

The Italian is now the man in charge of his native country and only last summer guided them to outstanding Euro 2020 glory.

Speaking this week, ahead of the UEFA Cup of Champions clash with Argentina, Mancini has paid his own tribute to a close friend and colleague. 

"I want to send Sergio [Aguero] a huge hug. I was managing Manchester City 10 years ago when he arrived, I know him very well," the 57-year-old began.

"I'm sad about what happened, a shame someone so young retired. For me, he's been one of the best strikers in the world in the last 15 years. I want to send him a huge hug and wish him a beautiful life in the future," he concluded.

It needs no reminder of how much Agüero and Mancini achieved while in England. A season after the manager ended a 35-year trophy drought, Agüero's last-minute goal against QPR is etched in City history - and now even in statue outside the Etihad Stadium. 

