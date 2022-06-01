Roberto Mancini Sends Heartfelt Message to Sergio Agüero After His Forced Retirement

Roberto Mancini has sent a heartfelt message to Sergio Agüero, after the Argentine was forced to retire from professional football earlier this season.

Just under a month ago, Manchester City's long-winded hunt to replace Sergio Agüero ended with the £51 million purchase of Erling Haaland from Borussia Dortmund.

The clinical Norweigan has the near-impossible task of filling the club's all-time leading goalscorer's boots, who dazzled the Etihad Stadium for close to a decade with some magnificent displays.

When Agüero left East Manchester, he decided to sign a contract with FC Barcelona and continue his distinguished career in Spain. However, due to reoccurring heart problems, he was advised to stop playing professional football.

In a heartbreaking ceremony inside the Camp Nou - with teammates, managers, and family present - Agüero announced he would be following medical advice and call time on a stellar career.

One person who was key during Agüero's time in England was Roberto Mancini - the manager who spent a reported £35 million to acquire his services.

IMAGO / Allstar The Italian is now the man in charge of his native country and only last summer guided them to outstanding Euro 2020 glory. IMAGO / Paul Marriott Speaking this week, ahead of the UEFA Cup of Champions clash with Argentina, Mancini has paid his own tribute to a close friend and colleague.

IMAGO / Colorsport "I want to send Sergio [Aguero] a huge hug. I was managing Manchester City 10 years ago when he arrived, I know him very well," the 57-year-old began.



"I'm sad about what happened, a shame someone so young retired. For me, he's been one of the best strikers in the world in the last 15 years. I want to send him a huge hug and wish him a beautiful life in the future," he concluded.

It needs no reminder of how much Agüero and Mancini achieved while in England. A season after the manager ended a 35-year trophy drought, Agüero's last-minute goal against QPR is etched in City history - and now even in statue outside the Etihad Stadium.

Follow City Xtra on social media: Twitter | Instagram | Facebook | YouTube