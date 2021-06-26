Roberto Martinez Identifies Man City Star As Ballon d'Or Candidate While Praising Talents

Belgium boss Roberto Martinez has opened up on Kevin De Bruyne's return from injury after the midfielder's impressive start to the European Championships.

The Manchester City star recently underwent a small operation on the facial injury he suffered in Manchester City's 1-0 Champions League final defeat to Chelsea in Porto in June.

After playing a key role in the Sky Blues's route to their first-ever Champions League final, the PFA Player's Player of the Year was taken off just before the hour mark after a nasty collision with Chelsea defender Antonio Rüdiger as City suffered a narrow defeat against Thomas Tuchel's side.

Roberto Martinez, who wasn't impressed with Rüdiger's challenge on his star midfielder, has reflected on De Bruyne's injury and his displays for Belgium since his return from the sidelines.

READ MORE: Jack Grealish Makes Phil Foden Claim And Sets Major Trophy Target Amid Man City Links

READ MORE: Man City Add Chelsea Star To Transfer Shortlist - Pep Guardiola ‘Huge Admirer’ of Player

In an exclusive interview with ESPN, the Spaniard said: "It was a worrying time. The Champions League final arrived, and as you know, Kevin [De Bruyne] never comes off and never goes to the ground unless it is a big issue and on that day, to see him being taken off was heartbreaking.

"He [De Bruyne] been working hard for a long time to be in a game of that magnitude and unfortunately, he couldn't finish it. But it's been really nice to see that focus and desire to get back to full fitness, and to come back and help the team."

De Bruyne has contributed one goal and two assists in two appearances since his return for his country at the European Championships.

Asked if he ever doubted if De Bruyne would make a swift return from injury, Martinez said: "No - I'm delighted about the adversity he faced. I think he is a great example in life.

READ MORE: Fabrizio Romano provides latest insight into Grealish/Kane pursuit

READ MORE: Aymeric Laporte would be 'delighted' by Barca switch this summer

"Not everything goes according to plan and when you face adversity, it is how you face it and how you change it that matters. Kevin did that, and we're all benefiting from it now."

The 47-year-old has often heaped praise on De Bruyne and previously tagged his performances as 'Ballon d'Or material'.

He added: "For me, De Bruyne is the best playmaker in world football. The capacity he has to read the game, to play with appreciation of time and space is unique and that's why I always felt that he is a candidate for the Ballon d'Or every season."

You can follow us for live updates here: @City_Xtra