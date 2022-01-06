Rodolfo Borrell Provides Update on Pep Guardiola's Condition After Man City Manager Tests Positive For Covid-19

Manchester City assistant coach Rodolfo Borrell has confirmed that Pep Guardiola does 'not have a lot of symptoms', after testing positive for Covid-19 on Tuesday.

Earlier today, Manchester City had confirmed that Pep Guardiola, Juanma Lillo, and seven first-team players were among the 21 personnel isolating for Covid related reasons.

That means the Catalan manager will now miss the FA Cup Third Round clash against Swindon Town on Friday night, with assistant coach Rodolfo Borrell taking charge of the team for the trip to the County Ground.

Borrell also took charge of the pre-match press conference on Thursday afternoon, where he offered an update on the Covid situation at the City Football Academy - including the condition of Pep Guardiola.

"We had an outbreak. At the moment, we have seven players unavailable, up to 14 staff. That's a big outbreak. We are getting it day by day, I don't know where it will end. At the moment, it's seven players and 14 staff," Borrell began.

On Pep Guardiola, Borrell continued, "Pep (Guardiola) is fine, he has the virus, he hasn't got a lot of symptoms, we are permanently in touch. We communicate by calls and technology."

This latest round of positive cases comes directly after Pep Guardiola confirmed on Saturday that Phil Foden and Oleksandr Zinchenko were the latest to be forced to isolate through Covid related reasons.

Rodolfo Borrell has admitted the situation is a tough one, but it is something the whole of English football is experiencing at the moment.

"All of us, all the clubs are suffering. Some right now, some later. We cope as best we can. We are going back to the protocols from the beginning of the pandemic, minimise the risk at the training facility."

"There is anxiety because we have to test, people are suspecting who will be today, one, two, three less? It's normal like any job or any club. We are coping, trying to establish the protocols and we are taking it day by day," the assistant coach concluded.

