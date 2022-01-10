Skip to main content
SUBSCRIBE

Rodolfo Borrell Reveals Expected Return Date for Pep Guardiola at Man City Following Positive Covid-19 Result

Rodolfo Borrell has revealed when Pep Guardiola is likely to make his return to the Manchester City training ground, after testing positive for Covid-19 last week.

With Pep Guardiola confirmed to have tested positive on Thursday, assistant coach Borrell stepped in to take charge of Manchester City as the squad cruised to an emphatic 4-1 win against Swindon to progress to the FA Cup Fourth Round.

The stand-in manager had admitted that the Catalan boss was remotely communicating with him before the start of the contest, and during half-time, to share his thoughts and advice on the progress of the match.

Speaking to the press after Manchester City’s victory, Borrell revealed by when Pep Guardiola is expected to make a welcome return to the training ground.

“Obviously, Pep (Guardiola) is the manager, he’s the boss and he’s as influential as you know the influence is huge”, Rodolfo Borrell opened.

Read More

“I believe he will be available from the beginning of the week, if not the beginning, then mid-week at the latest. But again, sometimes people who test positive keep being positive after six days and they get eight days if that makes sense.”

Rodolfo Borrell concluded by briefly explaining how Pep Guardiola’s possible return impacts Manchester City’s preparations for their upcoming Premier League match against Chelsea.

“We expect him to be available at some point in the week in terms of preparations. We will do what we have to do. We plan and do everything together and (there will be) time to do our best and build up to the Chelsea game.”

Despite Pep Guardiola’s side’s 10-point lead over Thomas Tuchel’s men, the prospect of the Spaniard’s return implies he can iron out every detail ahead of a clash against quality opposition, which will be music to the ears of every Manchester City fan. 

You can follow us for live updates here: @City_Xtra

imago0045914875h
News

Rodolfo Borrell Reveals Expected Return Date for Pep Guardiola at Man City Following Positive Covid-19 Result

just now
imago1008995493h
News

"They're A Quality Side!" - Swindon Town Officials Reflect on 'Unbelievable' FA Cup Experience Against Man City

20 minutes ago
imago1008820750h
News

Chelsea COVID-19 Update: The Latest on Edouard Mendy, Thiago Silva and N'Golo Kante Ahead of Man City Clash

10 hours ago
imago1007843634h
Transfer Rumours

Manchester City Midfielder "Looking For A New Club" - Trio of English Clubs Interested in Signing

11 hours ago
Pep and Bernardo Anfield Cover
News

"Sign the Contract!", "Best Manager For A Reason" - Many Man City Fans Hail Pep Guardiola After Star Midfielder's Latest Comments

14 hours ago
WhatsApp Image 2022-01-07 at 21.45.24
News

Manchester City Learn FA Cup Fourth Round Opponents - Full Draw Completed

15 hours ago
Jack Grealish Cover
News

SEVEN Manchester City Stars Nominated for EA Sports FIFA 2022 Team of the Year

16 hours ago
imago0049443026h
News

"He is Very Complete!" - Manchester City Star Piles on the Praise for Pep Guardiola

17 hours ago