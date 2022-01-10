Rodolfo Borrell Reveals Expected Return Date for Pep Guardiola at Man City Following Positive Covid-19 Result

Rodolfo Borrell has revealed when Pep Guardiola is likely to make his return to the Manchester City training ground, after testing positive for Covid-19 last week.

With Pep Guardiola confirmed to have tested positive on Thursday, assistant coach Borrell stepped in to take charge of Manchester City as the squad cruised to an emphatic 4-1 win against Swindon to progress to the FA Cup Fourth Round.

The stand-in manager had admitted that the Catalan boss was remotely communicating with him before the start of the contest, and during half-time, to share his thoughts and advice on the progress of the match.

Speaking to the press after Manchester City’s victory, Borrell revealed by when Pep Guardiola is expected to make a welcome return to the training ground.

“Obviously, Pep (Guardiola) is the manager, he’s the boss and he’s as influential as you know the influence is huge”, Rodolfo Borrell opened.

“I believe he will be available from the beginning of the week, if not the beginning, then mid-week at the latest. But again, sometimes people who test positive keep being positive after six days and they get eight days if that makes sense.”

Rodolfo Borrell concluded by briefly explaining how Pep Guardiola’s possible return impacts Manchester City’s preparations for their upcoming Premier League match against Chelsea.

“We expect him to be available at some point in the week in terms of preparations. We will do what we have to do. We plan and do everything together and (there will be) time to do our best and build up to the Chelsea game.”

Despite Pep Guardiola’s side’s 10-point lead over Thomas Tuchel’s men, the prospect of the Spaniard’s return implies he can iron out every detail ahead of a clash against quality opposition, which will be music to the ears of every Manchester City fan.

