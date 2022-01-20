Rodri and Ruben Dias Spotted at Leading Italian Restaurant as Manchester City Pair Gear Up for Premier League Return

Two members of Manchester City's undroppable spine have spent the afternoon at one of the city's leading restaurants this week ahead of the return of Premier League action this weekend.

As Manchester City have the benefit of full midweek breaks in between matches at present, many of Pep Guardiola's squad are making the most of their time off when away from the City Football Academy.

Several members of the squad live in Manchester city centre, and are often spotted enjoying what the city has to offer - whether that's in the form of it's nightlife or the many coffee shops, bars, and restaurants.

The latest pair to be spotted enjoy their time off are two members of Manchester City's central spine, in defensive midfielder Rodri, and the ever-impressive centre-back Ruben Dias.

On Thursday, the Spain and Portugal international's were spotted dining at Vero Moderno on the outskirts of the city centre - an Italian restaurant that describes itself as having 'a passion for rustic Italian food with a contemporary twist'.

The Salford-based restaurant has been a favourite amongst several of Manchester City's stars over the years, with Dias and Rodri being regulars since their respective arrivals at the Etihad Stadium.

Guests from Manchester City have included Ukraine international Oleksandr Zinchenko, as well as Ruben Dias' defensive partner and Spain international, Aymeric Laporte.

Players of the past that have paid a visit to Vero Moderno include the now Real Sociedad playmaker and Manchester City legend David Silva, Benfica's Nicolas Otamendi - who joined City in 2015, and the recently-departed Ferran Torres.

Former Manchester City assistant manager and now the head coach of Premier League side Arsenal, Mikel Arteta has also been a previous visitor to the popular Italian venue.

You can follow us for live updates here: @City_Xtra