Rodri Believes Man City Displayed Champions' Personality Against Arsenal on New Year's Day

Rodri has reflected on Manchester City's latest victory, as they left it late and came from behind to beat to Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

Manchester City were looking to win their 11th consecutive match in the Premier League ahead of Chelsea's showdown with Liverpool on Sunday.

The Blues, who were without John Stones, Phil Foden, and Oleksandr Zincehnko for the game against Arsenal, went into half-time 1-0 down, after Bukayo Saka's strike on the 31st minute.

Pep Guardiola's side would equalise from the penalty spot through Riyad Mahrez, after Bernardo Silva won the Blues a penalty following a lengthy VAR review.

Gabriel would be dismissed for Arsenal shortly after, while Nathan Aké's last-ditch defending kept City in the game, after a brilliant goal-line clearance following a mix-up between Aymeric Laporte and Ederson.

However, in the 92nd minute, Rodri would seal a vital victory, as he poked home the winner to secure City's 11th straight win in the Premier League, and tenth over Arsenal.

After the match, the scorer of the winning goal Rodri reflected on the win and also praised the progress of Arsenal under Mikel Arteta.

"This kind of game, you always have two or three in a season. They're an unbelievable team, they show why they're in that position. The way they grow with Mikel is huge, massive," said the Spaniard.

Rodri went on to say that, "Sometimes when you don't have physicality you have to play more easily.

"We struggled in the first half, second half we controlled it a bit more and could do more our game, but sometimes it's like this, the other teams plays, in the stadium they press a lot.

"They did a good game but fortunately we saw our champions personality so we want to go again."

