Rodri Describes Positional Advantage Which Has Helped Him Learn Under Man City Boss Pep Guardiola

Rodri has revealed the growing importance of holding midfielders and the role played by Pep Guardiola in his development in the position at Manchester City.

The Spaniard has emerged as one of the best defensive midfielders since his £62.8 million move from Atletico Madrid to City in 2019.

With Fernandinho in the twilight of his career, Rodri has established his status as the focal point in midfield for the Premier League champions, who have relied heavily on the 25-year-old since his arrival to Manchester.

After bursting onto the scene under Diego Simeone at his former club, Rodri has taken his game to a different level by learning under City boss Pep Guardiola, who himself operated as a number six in his playing days.

In a recent interview with Soccer AM, Rodri has revealed how crucial it has been for his development as a midfielder that his manager has expertise in the position.

"For me, it's been so, so important that he (Guardiola) played in the same position that I play," said the Madrid-born star. "The way he communicates with me, he translates what he demands."

Having made 116 appearances across all competitions for the Sky Blues since joining the club, Rodri has made his name as a first-team regular despite taking time to settle into City's style of play, which has been central to Guardiola's success since he arrived to Manchester in 2016.

Rodri added: "He (Guardiola) understands that the game has changed over the years (since he played). We don't play the same football they played, but this position has many things that are the same and that helps me."

Lastly, the Villarreal academy graduate was asked whether he believes that the number six position is becoming more popular, with a notable rise in number of world-class defensive midfielders across Europe in the past few seasons.

"Yes, because I think people are understanding how important it (the position) is," said Rodri. "I think all the big teams have a big holding midfielder. It's a key position. I think when this guy is not there, the team is not there. I think it's the most important position, in my opinion."

