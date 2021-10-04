Rodri Holds Belief That Man City Did Not Get The Results They Deserved in Crunch Week Against Chelsea, PSG, and Liverpool

Manchester City midfielder Rodri has reflected on a gruelling week that saw his side face Chelsea, PSG and Liverpool away from home.

The Premier League champions rounded off a hectic period with a hard-fought 2-2 draw at Anfield, with strikes from Phil Foden and Kevin De Bruyne salvaging a point for the Sky Blues.

Pep Guardiola's side followed up last weekend's 1-0 win against Chelsea with a disappointing 2-0 defeat to PSG at the Parc des Princes in mid-week.

However, ahead of the second international break of the season, Pep Guardiola's side sit in third place in the league table having played Leicester, Tottenham, Chelsea and Liverpool away from home.

“I think we (City) deserved to win all three (games against Chelsea, PSG and Liverpool), honestly," said Rodri in an interview, as quoted by City's official website.

“So many tough games away, (with the) travelling and everything. Three games this week, and I think we deserved a little bit more (during that period)."

The 25-year-old, who joined City from Atletico Madrid for £62.8 million in 2020, has been in fine form since the start of the season, notably putting in standout displays against Chelsea and Liverpool.

The Spain international added: "I think we (City) have a very positive feeling that we just passed the most difficult part of the season (so far).”

"Chelsea, Paris (Saint-Germain) and Sunday (against Liverpool). But football is like this, and these big teams have very good players that can make the difference.”

"Sometimes we still have to step forward in the areas, both offensively and defensively, to make the difference. I think we (City) have to work on that.”

“(But) I think these moments give us the feeling that we can win and fight again. It has been an unbelievable week with three tough games. It is not easy and all of them were away from our home.”

