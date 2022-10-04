Skip to main content

Rodri Is Back In Manchester City Training

After missing the Manchester derby through injury Spanish midfielder is back in training.

Manchester City ran riot against Manchester United beating their bitter local rivals 6-3 with one hat-trick from Erling Haaland and another one coming from Phil Foden, who scored his first career goals against The Red Devils.

It was an even more impressive performance due to the fact that they were missing one of their most influential players in the middle of the park in Rodri.

The former Atletico Madrid midfielder was missing due to an injury which Pep Guardiola described as 'a little bit more than a niggle in his leg' hence why he did not take a risk in playing him.

City come up against Danish side FC Copenhagen in their third Champions League group stage game and Rodri may be back in action.

Rodri, Manchester City

Rodri features in Manchester City training

The Premier League Champions were in training preparing for their game against FC Copenhagen who have got one point on the board so far after drawing with Spanish side Sevilla.

In training Rodri did feature so there will be a hope amongst the coaching staff and fans that he will be back in contention due to Kalvin Phillips still out meaning that there is not a natural back-up for that position.

Ilkay Gundogan played there against Manchester United and done a good job however Guardiola won't want to use him in a deeper position too much due to his goal threat.

Guardiola said after the game on Sunday that he will be rotating for Copenhagen so even if Rodri is fit he may not be used.

