Rodri Is One Of The Best In The World According To Jose Enrique

Former Liverpool full-back Jose Enrique has described Manchester City midfielder Rodri as one of the best in world football.

Manchester City have been flying so far this season as they look to try and win their third Premier League title on the bounce.

One of their key men has been Spanish international Rodri who joined from Atletico Madrid back in 2019 with the idea that he would eventually replace City legend Fernandinho who left in the summer just gone.

He has done more than just replace him though as he is now one of the first names on the team sheet hence why there was some worried fans when they saw that he was injured for the Manchester derby.

Since joining he has played 161 times for the club scoring 13 goals whilst getting 11 assists.

Rodri PL title

Rodri reminds Jose Enrique of Sergio Busquets 

Former Liverpool and Newcastle full-back Jose Enrique has been admiring the defensive midfielder whilst speaking to Lord Ping.

He said: "Rodri has been one of the best defensive midfielders in the world. He gives you everything you want from a holding midfielder.

"People focus on De Bruyne and Haaland but Rodri is the kind of player who runs the games.

"He reminds me of Busquets, his profile. He gets it out so quickly and is so good at beating the press. He gives Kevin de Bruyne the time and space to thrive and is a World Class player."

Rodri has been back in full training for the FC Copenhagen game after missing the 6-3 victory against Manchester United.

