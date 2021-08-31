Rodri Makes Encouraging Man City Prediction Following Failed Striker Pursuit

Manchester City midfielder Rodri provided his thoughts on the absence of a classic number nine in the squad.

The Premier League champions are set to go ahead for the rest of the campaign without an out-and-out striker in their ranks following the departure of Sergio Agüero, who joined Barcelona in June.

Despite being heavily linked to the likes of Harry Kane, Cristiano Ronaldo, Erling Haaland and Dusan Vlahović in recent months, Pep Guardiola's side have failed to fill the void left by Agüero's departure, with Gabriel Jesus set to play on the right after his recent displays as a wide attacker.

City won their third league title under Guardiola by a margin of 12 points last season without positioning a classic number nine down the middle for a large chunk of the campaign, as the Champions League finalists played to their strengths by using a false nine up top.

"We just try to focus on us. We don’t focus on others. We just want the best squad for this amazing club, but we have the same squad that did so amazing last season. I don’t think we have to change much," said Rodri, as quoted by Joe Bray of Manchester Evening News.

The 25-year-old, who joined City for £62.8 million from Atlético Madrid in 2019, believes that his side have enough firepower in midfield to cope with the absence of a striker, as they did during the course of the 2020/21 campaign.

The Spain international added: "We just have to focus on being competitive, being involved in all the goals and I think we have lots of players that can play in lots of positions and that is really good. It is going to be the same as last season where there are many goals from many players.

Rodri chipped in with a goal himself at the weekend in City's 5-0 victory over Arsenal at the Etihad Stadium, as Ferran Torres set up the holding midfielder to curl the ball into the bottom corner past Bernd Leno.

The Villarreal academy graduate added: "As the manager (Guardiola) says, the task of scoring involves everyone. Everyone has to be involved if you have the opportunity to shoot. I think we have to shoot a little more against teams that sit back. I was practicing this month, and fortunately I got the goal (against Arsenal)."

It has been reported recently that City aren't expecting any further incomings or outgoings ahead of the transfer deadline. Quizzed over whether City are still in the market for a striker, Guardiola said, following his side's 5-0 thrashing of Arsenal at the weekend: “I don't think so."

